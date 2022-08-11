Kwai’s tips to be successful, go viral and get more followers

The ideal according to Kwai is to keep the content variety and not only make it educational, but also entertaining for people. (Digital Olhar)

Content creation requires constant training and an innovative spirit to generate links with users. Kwai, the short video app, offers the answers to three questions that can help creators have a greater platform impact.

Fun, inclusive, authentic and enriching content are the four pillars on which success in the app is based. In them, two aspects have to be delved into: the transmission of information and the emotional connection with the user.

How to make good content

The ideal according to Kwai is to keep the content variety and not only make it educational, but also entertaining for the people the creator wants to target. For this, it is important to consider the use of big titles that attract attention, in addition to Subtitle so that interaction does not depend on good sound or the user’s ability to hear it.

overcome the minimum duration 15 seconds Video is also favorable for generating emotional connection with users, which is important due to the interaction they will have with the content. the more interactions detect the platform, the content will be classified as relevant and will have more exposure.

The content must have key information about the topic you plan to talk about and the own resources of the platform should be used to increase the curiosity of users

After posting content

Tracking content statistics is vital to learn more about the tastes of the audience, which content has accumulated the most interactions, among other details.

In Kwai you can see the time or what the number of views that accumulated throughout the week or month, you can also see if there were any spikes in the statistics on a specific date.

It is necessary to give importance to average time that users spend watching the content that is offered to them to improve specific aspects of creation.

How to improve performance

Time is of the essence in Kwai, so in addition to submitting videos of at least 15 seconds, you must Get attention o User curiosity in the first 3 seconds of video to ensure retention.

Also, it is important to do profile promotion in the application through other social networks. In this way you create a active community and that he knows more about his creator or creator. It is always useful to remind the audience that you have an active profile on the platform.

Hashtags are an essential part of content creation because they help locate the video on the platform, so it’s a must to include as much 4 tags per video to take advantage of the exposition of the themes.

Being active on the platform is basic and they have to be done at least 5 posts per week in a portrait format. If you do more, you will have more possibilities to increase the exposure of the content.

How to make fresh content

write a script

If the topic has already been chosen and information has been sought on it if necessary, it is time to organize ideas that you want to transmit in the video, as with a text where a beginning, middle and end are determined. You can even make a storyboard: a script that also specifies the number and order of the scenes, as well as the actions that will be carried out in each of them.

Hold brainstorming sessions:

To find and have multiple video topics in advance, it’s worth setting aside a few minutes a week to do a video session. brainstorming, where you write down all the ideas that come to mind in a notebook, then select the ones that interest you the most and start developing them.

review similar content

It is not about replicating what other content creators already post on their networks. Knowing a little about the selected topics will allow us to have some certainty about what they want to see users, and, although inspiration can be taken from aspects external to social networks, in some cases ideas could be found on which to base it.

