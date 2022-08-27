Kuo: Rumors about chips for MacBook Pro and iPad Pro

- Advertisement -

One of the most respected analysts by the community given the reports he has conceived, Ming-Chi Kuo on this occasion predicts some questions the new Pro and iPad, regarding chip technology. As mass production is expected to start this year, the analyst expects that the new 3nm will not be integrated. He rather confirms new technologies, although they will still have 5nm technology.

MacBook Pro and iPad Pro 2022

At the moment, analysts remain divided about the next chip technologies that are likely to arrive for both Apple’s iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. There are already some reports at the beginning of the month that maintained that TSMC, Apple’s partner, is expected to start some 3nm chips this fall. This technology would be scheduled for the end of the year and would be implemented in Macs.

just a few days ago, the analyst Kuo stated the mass production that would finally arrive for the MacBook Pro line, around the fourth quarter of the year. However, they would have 5nm chips embedded in the device. The thread created via Twitter by Kuo’s profile continued a lot with his report.

In his post he indicates how soon the components will have to be purchased in order to start from the month of October and thus start mass production. Nevertheless, points out that 3nm chips will possibly arrive by January 2023. So these processors could be integrated for the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro that will be in production soon, although it is not entirely reliable either.

New 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro with new processors will enter mass production in 4Q22. Given TSMC’s guidance that the 3nm will contribute revenue starting in 1H23, processors of 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro models may still adopt the 5nm advanced node. New capabilities now coming to Google Workspace Smart Canvas — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 22, 2022

TSMC would take around 4 months to produce the 3nm chips, so production despite starting in September, would not be completed until 2023. So these processors by TSMC would not return revenue until the first half of 2023.

Now that this chip will have some tweaks, improvements in efficiency and power can be seen, resulting in much higher performance. So going from 5nm to 3nm will be a complete change in the efficiency of the chips that Apple Silicon uses in its products.

Finally, there is still no confirmation of any soon update of the MacBook Pro, at least for the next few months. Although the safest thing would be to wait until the following year to see all the devices completed. Whether it’s from the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, to the processor upgrades of the M2 Pro and M2 Max.