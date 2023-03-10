Kuo: New HomePod with a screen that Apple would launch in 2024.

- Advertisement -

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is working on a new model of the new HomePod with a 7-inch touch screen and it will be released sometime in 2023 or 2024.

Kuo has been a trusted source of information in the past, so his prediction has generated interest among Apple fans.

Ming-Chi Kuo predicted the arrival of the new HomePod?

Apparently this news is not new, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in a report in February 2021 that Apple will launch a new redesigned HomePod model with a 7-inch screen sometime in 2023 or 2024.

The supposed HomePod with a 7-inch screen would be a redesigned and improved device of the current HomePod, which has a small LED screen on top.

Some features of the new supposed HomePod.

In terms of design, the new HomePod is expected to be slimmer and more compact than the current model, making it more portable and easier to carry.

The larger touch screen would allow users to interact more effectively with Siri and could open up new possibilities for integration with other Apple apps, such as Apple Music and Apple TV+.

Additionally, the new HomePod is expected to have a built-in camera to enable video conferencing and other video calling features.

This could be an attractive feature for those looking for an easier way to connect with friends and family around the world.

The new HomePod is also expected to have audio enhancements, which isn’t a surprise considering Apple has always been known for its high-quality audio expertise.

While it is not known exactly what these improvements will be, it is possible that the new HomePod will have a more powerful and advanced speaker system.

That the new HomePod with a screen does not remain in rumors.

It’s important to note that, as with any rumor or prediction, there’s no guarantee that the new 7-inch HomePod will materialize.

However, if Apple is working on a new HomePod model, the company may reveal more details in the coming months or years.

In short, the idea of ​​a new HomePod with a 7-inch screen and improvements to audio and functionality is exciting for Apple fans.

While there are still no confirmed details about the device, Kuo’s reports suggest that Apple is working on something exciting and potentially groundbreaking.

However, it’s important to note that analyst reports are often not 100% accurate and Apple’s plans can change at any time.

So while Kuo’s report is an interesting indication of what we can expect from Apple in the future, we may have to wait and see if these predictions come true.