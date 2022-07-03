Kuo doubts the information that says the iPhone 14 will have order problems

- Advertisement -

Almost every time we talk about new releases, the idea comes up of problems in supplies, shipping, manufacturing and in almost any area that can affect the product. We no longer know if it is a market strategy or what really happens certain things that do affect. Kuo now claims that do not believe too much the new information who say that the iPhone 14 will have problems in orders. The reasons he wields are good, so we will have to pay attention to him.

According to Kuo, Apple would postpone iPhone 14 shipments, but would not eliminate them

With the iPhone 14 just around the corner, the rumors of supply chain problems, shipping and manufacturing problems. It is usually a recurring rumor when the launch of a new product is approaching.

DigiTimes has jumped into the pool, according to Kuo, stating that the iPhone 14 will have problems in the supply chain by TSMC. It is said that the lack of materials makes it very possible that the launch of the new iPhone terminal will be overshadowed by a 10% reduction of the terminals.

(1/4)

My take for the rumored TSMC’s iPhone 14 orders cut by 10%. Google Photos completes an even more advanced photo search system 1. Rumored TSMC’s iPhone 14 orders cut by 10% is not aligned with my survey. I currently maintain my 2H22 shipment forecast for iPhone 14, about 100 mn and 90 mn units for components and EMS, respectively. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) July 2, 2022

However, the highly respected Apple analyst with a very high hit rate has come to the fore via Twitter to state that he doubts the Chinese media’s claims. Above all, because although there are problems with TSMC, as with the rest of the world’s providers, Apple has already taken it into account. In addition, it is being seen how the company in charge of distributing the supplies is doing everything possible so that the problem is not very high.

The analyst affirms that there may be variations in the number of iPhone 14 that can finally be launched on the market. They are variations controlled in advance and with which you count whenever you want to launch a new device. It’s it does not mean that the 10% reduction is effective.

Apple doesn’t typically drastically change shipping forecasts for new iPhones without first confirm the demand and reliably check the real market situation.

On the one hand we have DigiTimes claiming reduced shipments. On the other to Kuo saying the opposite. We just have to wait. Now, we are left with what the analyst has said and that is that Apple does not usually reduce the number of orders. What he usually does is delay shipments.