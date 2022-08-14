“Kung Fu Panda 4” is a reality and the premiere date is confirmed

The , known as the Dragon Warrior, will return to the big screen. (Netflix)

Come back Kung Fu Panda! After its last installment in 2016, the franchise of dreamworks will mark his return to the cinema in two years. It is the fourth installment of the film series and it is expected that it will once again summon the original cast of voices that was made up of the stars. Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, JK Simmons, Kate Hudson, Dustin Hoffman Y seth roden.

On August 12, the animation studio shared a message from their official profiles: “This is the moment you’ve been waiting for,” reads the caption for the image below. announces the release date in the United States set for March 8, 2024. It is expected to hit theaters in Latin America at the same time.

For now, there are no indications about what the main plot of the series will be. Kung Fu Panda 4, but it is clear that it is getting ready to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year given its great popularity among children. In fact, efforts to revive the franchise date back to this year with the premiere of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight in the original animated content of Netflix.

The series centers on two thieving weasels who go after a collection of four weapons that hold enormous power. Meanwhile, Po leaves his village in search of redemption and justice, and unexpectedly runs into Wandering Blade, a no-nonsense English gentleman. Both of them, as different as they are, work together to find the magical items and prevent the destruction of the world. Against all odds, they learn to understand each other and develop a great friendship.

“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” premiered in mid-July on streaming. (Netflix)

The story of a panda warrior who became a success

Kung Fu Panda is an animated saga that gained wide popularity for its gripping story that begins with a clumsy panda bear’s dream of becoming a Kung Fu warrior. It was a box office hit with its big screen debut in 2008 and, with the launch of its three installments, it has generated a total of 1.8 billion dollars globally .

It should be noted that Po and his friends have also appeared in other television series, short films and video games, as well as being among the most popular characters in the filmography of dreamworks. The two fictions that were launched for TV were Kung Fu Panda: The Legend of Po, which aired on Nickelodeon for three seasons; Y Kung Fu Panda: Footsteps of Destinyan original Prime Video title that only had a batch of episodes.

Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, JK Simmons, Kate Hudson, Dustin Hoffman and Seth Rogen made up the original voice cast. (Dreamworks)

For both titles, Mick Wingert replaced Jack Black in the voice of the protagonist. Recently, in the television fiction of Netflixthe film actor marked his first participation in a product of this universe created for the small screen.

