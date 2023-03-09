Kultur, or how to get discounted last-minute tickets for cultural events

- Advertisement -

One of the problems that promoters of shows encounter is that the halls do not fill up. This, which may be due to various reasons, is what comes to solve, an application that helps to fill the capacity by selling last-minute tickets that have an interesting discount on the normal price. In other words, we are talking about cultural ticketing. The development, created by Ana Barquero and Leire Garmendia through a startup, is an interesting step for those who invest in cultural shows to get the most out of it and, furthermore, it brings them a little closer to the whole world with easier access -and at the same time affordable- of options that are divided into the following categories: art, dance, guided tours, theater, monologues, magic, party and experiences. And, all this, with the simplicity provided by new technologies since the service can be accessed both on its website and with clients for iOS and Android (in their corresponding official stores). The options offered by Kultur For promoters, when they see that the capacity is not complete, they can decide to register their show in the service and establish both the number of tickets they want to sell in it and, also, the discount applied and the hours or days before the email session is held. Therefore, it has great control of the sale, which for now is centered in Madrid, but which it intends to expand the activity to other places as demand and interest grow. Users, in addition to the savings that the use of Kultur entails, also have the comfort of being able to do all the steps from anywhere and, of course, great security is provided in the different reservation gateways. In addition, the interface of the application is quite intuitive, since each event has an announcement box that, when clicked, accesses a place where there is a description; you can see the location of the place where the event is held; and, of course, it is possible to click on a button to get the tickets. By the way, it is striking that the order is by time, which allows you to see first what is about to disappear as a promotion, taking advantage of the Last Call section, which is usually the one that arouses the most interest. An excellent proposal The idea is very interesting, and it allows culture to be brought closer in a simple and cheaper way, always with the participation of the promoters so that all the participants of the are satisfied and, in this way, that the empty seats in the rooms are less and less. A great job by the creators of Kultur that has a lot to say in the future if it manages to expand. >