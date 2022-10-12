Kubernetes in professional use: The webinar series from Heise

From October 27, interested parties will learn how to use Kubernetes successfully. The webinar series is also available as an inexpensive subscription to the voonze Academy.

From October 27th to December 1st, Heise offers a practical introduction to the world of modern container technologies with the webinar series “Kubernetes in professional use”. In a total of 16 hours, participants learn how to use containers, how to use Kubernetes for container orchestration, how modern monitoring works with Prometheus and Grafana, and which security aspects need to be considered when working with containers.

October 27th: The first own containers with Docker & Co.

November 10: Container orchestration with Kubernetes

November 24: Monitoring for Kubernetes and Cloud Native

December 1st: Security in the Kubernetes cluster

The webinars have a duration of four hours each and take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participation in a webinar appointment costs 169 euros. If you want to book all four dates at once, you can save a lot with a combined ticket for €495 compared to buying them individually.

All four dates are also part of the subscription to the digital learning platform voonze Academy. So if you are interested in IT topics beyond the webinar series, you can also secure the annual subscription for the introductory price of €495 – including access to currently over 80 online courses and over 90 other webinars per year.

All participants can not only look forward to a lot of practice and live coding, but also have the opportunity to repeat and deepen what they have learned with all the recordings and materials afterwards. Questions are answered directly in the live chat and participants can also exchange information on the topic with each other. After the dates, each participant will receive a certificate.

Subsequent access to the videos and exercise materials is included. Those interested can find more information and tickets on the website of the webinar series. If you want to be kept up to date about offers from the voonze Academy, you can register for the newsletter.