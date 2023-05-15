KSI vs Fournier live stream: Watch the Boxing From Anywhere

KSI-vs-fournier-dazn.jpg" onerror="dti_load_error(this)" decoding="async" class=" size-large wp-image-3355924 h-lightbox is-zoomable dt-lazy-no" alt="KSI versus Fournier poster showing both fighters." style="aspect-ratio: 1.7869615832363"/>

KSI is back for another celebrity grudge match. This time he’s fighting Joe Fournier, an English businessman-turned-boxer, with an undefeated professional record. It’s a night full of YouTube boxers. While they might not have much experience in the sweet science, they sure know how to trash talk. It should be an entertaining night.

KSI has been active in amateur and exhibition matches, even though is record doesn’t show it. His only professional fight was against Logan Paul in 2019. It was a rematch after their previous draw. KSI won the split decision because Paul was deducted two points for punching KSI while he was down. KSI has also beaten several other celebrities, including the rapper Swarmz, the YouTuber FaZE Temperrr, and the beat boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda. Joe Fournier has more professional boxing experience, with a 9-0 record. All of his wins have come by KO.

Knowing how to watch boxing can be difficult, but this weekend’s celebrity matchups are easy. The event is part of the DAZN’s X Series celebrity fights, and they’re all on the same pay-per-view. The event starts on Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch the KSI vs Fournier live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch the KSI vs Fournier live stream on DAZN

KSI vs Fournier is a PPV on DAZN. That means you’ll need to pay for both a DAZN subscription and the PPV. In the U.S., DAZN is $25 per month or $225 for a year. The PPV is $20, very cheap for a PPV. That means that, all together, new subscribers in the U.S. will pay $45 for the fight. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial, but if you’re in the U.K., DAZN has a special deal for you. New subscribers can get a month of the service for only £1 when you buy the KSI vs Fournier PPV.

Watch the KSI vs Fournier live stream from abroad with a VPN

DAZN is available in pretty much every country, but if you’re somewhere that doesn’t have it, or you want to ensure that you’re watching an English stream, we have an easy fix. Just use one of the best VPNs to mimic an internet connection in the U.S. or U.K. All of the best VPNs for streaming can do this, but we recommend NordVPN. Right now you can subscribe to the service for only $6.69 per month if you commit to a two-year plan.

