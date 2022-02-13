Krispee Street Review: A relaxing pastime from Netflix

It was 1986 when David Bennett, artistic director of the London publishing house Walter Brooks, spoke to the young illustrator Martin Handford of Philippe Dupasquier’s Busy Places series. Crowded scenes were represented in the books of the French colleague , and Bennet’s idea was to do something similar. Handford thus set to work on the first of what would become a successful series of children’s books, sometimes taking the beauty of eight weeks to finish an illustration on two plates full of characters. At some point during the making of this picture book, someone inside Walter Brooks came up with the idea of insert a hidden character within each skit making it so interactive and playful.

After some thought, the illustrator realized Wally, a time and space traveler who always wears red and white, to hide in any situation. He was born like that Where’s Wally? (known in America as Where’s Waldo?) which we simply translated into Where is Wally? Since then the book has become a very famous series, made up of many episodes, with tens of millions of units sold all over the world, entering pop culture with its colorful and easily recognizable aesthetic, and landing on other media. Among these, video games have also hosted Wally and his friends several times.

Krispee Street is not actually part of the Wally seriesnor is it associated with it in any way, were it not for the fact that it fully recovers its idea and structure, recreating it digitally and proposing it on mobile phones for Netlifx subscribers.

Not just streaming

The giant of internet entertainment has recently entered the world of video games on tiptoe. He did it just last summer, officially launching his collection “Netflix Games“, a series of mobile games available on Android and iOS for subscribers only, which currently has just over a dozen titles. Among the latest arrivals in this small catalog is Krispee Street, composed of a series of puzzles based on the famous web comic Krispee and loosely based on the idea of ​​Where’s Wally?

Made by the Canadian team Frosty Pop, it comes in good substance of a re-proposition on a mobile phone of the book-game invented by Martin Handford in the 80s. In Krispee Street we can face a total of seven main levels, seven different scenes crowded with bizarre characters, strange chimeras between men and flowers, anthropomorphic animals, animated objects and much more, in contexts that range from the citizen to the natural. In each of them we must find a series of these little creatures that as the game shows us, starting from the only clue of a very small cutout of the painting. Usually in this circle the character to search is shown and little else, sometimes aided by some reference point in the box, leading to a search phase that is almost never trivial. To search around you use the touch, to scroll through the illustrations and to zoom, matching the pointer in the center of the screen with the character to be identified, once found. You can also scroll through the different objectives still on the list, so as to memorize them all and be ready to notice them, even in passing, or simply skip the most difficult to find ones, postponing their search for a later time.

A relaxing pastime

The difficulty of the levels is increasing, increasing the number of characters in the scenes and those to be found, and decreasing the reference points to find them. In this way the progression is quite stimulating for a good part of its duration.

The style is very nice, the little creatures are all illustrated by hand and recovered in large part from the drawings of the web comic. In support of these there are also simple animations that move the characters once we identify them, so as to make the scene more alive and easier to find them as points of reference. Plus, the game boasts a simple, barely hinted at soundtrack that relaxes and accompanies the research phases of the characters. This often interacts creatively with what is being framed, perhaps introducing ambient sounds linked to the portion of the scene being framed. Krispee Street is a great way to relax and fill down the dead time, lending itself very well to a hit and run experience. In addition to the classic mode, consisting of seven predefined levels, the game also features a daily challenge, which proposes a procedurally generated and very complex scene, in which to find a dozen characters. In this way, if you have enjoyed the experience, you can continue playing every day even after the main levels have been completed.

The game also offers the option of collect cards depicting the characters that populate this world, which can be purchased with the points accumulated by playing.

In addition to this, there is a “Zen” mode coming in the future, of which we currently have no information, and the wheel of daily self-care, which if turned daily suggests an activity to be carried out for one’s well-being, such as hug a family member. Speaking of Netflix games, here you can read our review of Stranger Things 3: The Game.