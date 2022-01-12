KPN could be the next target of the shopping barbarians

When it comes to choosing the next target for the funds private equity In the European telecommunications sector, KPN is first in line. KKR’s assault on Telecom Italia, worth 33 billion euros, has revealed the magnitude of the appetite of the barbarians for purchases by the former telephone monopolies of the continent. Although it has already rejected several advances, the Dutch group of 12,000 million seems like a tasty morsel.

The European telecom industry has seen a roller coaster ride in the last 18 months. Stock market valuations have suffered a blow, as investors, hungry for dividends, are frightened by the enormous expense required to build 5G fiber optic and mobile telephony networks, with a distant financial return. Buyers of the private equity they have seen an opportunity. The result has been more than a dozen actual or attempted purchases, culminating in KKR’s proposal to acquire Telecom Italia in November.

Buyers are eager to get hold of telecom operators’ broadband networks. When up-to-date with fiber optic cable, faster, these assets are highly appreciated. French-Israeli mogul Patrick Drahi, whose 18% stake in BT makes him the company’s largest shareholder of £ 17bn (€ 20bn), sold Altice Portugal’s entire fiber network at a valuation of 20 times the ebitda in 2019.

By dint of history, the former state monopolies have the most extensive networks. They also have sunken valuations. Even with a 30% premium over the current share price, a buyer could get Telefónica for 5 times the ebitda, including net debt. However, the total outlay, of 63,000 million euros, makes the organization of President José María Álvarez-Pallete too large even for the biggest assailants in the world. private equity, although the Spanish Government approved it. Britain’s BT, which would cost 39 billion pounds (47 billion euros) on the same basis, is probably too big for a direct purchase.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Telekom, France’s Orange and Swisscom are out of reach because they all have a large government shareholder. Also the Belgian Proximus, the Swedish Telia and the Norwegian Telenor.

KPN remains. An offer with a 30% premium would cost a manageable € 21 billion, including debt. Furthermore, its broadband roll-out is relatively advanced, with high-speed connections covering 55% of the Netherlands by 2023. The company led by CEO Joost Farwerck rejected proposals from KKR and a consortium led by EQT in May. , and the Government of The Hague could always intervene. But now that Rome is putting out positive initial signals about a Telecom Italia takeover, it wouldn’t be surprising if the barbarians were to knock on Dutch doors again.