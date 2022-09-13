Kosy 2.0, virtual space to hold online meetings

The pandemic has taught us to have productive remotely, to improve our skills in this regard, allowing many of the meetings that were previously held in person to be held from home.

This has been possible thanks to the updating of meeting and videoconferencing platforms, and among them we have Kosy.

- Advertisement -

Now they have presented version 2.0 of this meeting system designed so that remote teams can work better together.

We are talking about a tool currently used by people from more than 120 countries, where they can enjoy a customizable virtual to make meetings more pleasant.

Features of Kosy 2.0

In the new version we have the possibility to:

– create rooms for specific projects, sprints or recurring meetings.

– pin documents or files to the rooms, so that they are easily available every time we enter the room.

– To collaborate as if we were in the same room, seeing what colleagues are doing, what they are working on and if they are free at any time.

– tap someone on the shoulder for spontaneous conversations.

– Personalize the space to reflect the culture and personality of the team, whether it’s making a copy of our physical office or inventing something from scratch.

– Listen to music together, play games, walk the office pet, and more.

Who can use Kosy 2.0

- Advertisement -

Among Kosy’s clients we have:

– Startups that need to bring together the team and freelancers.

– Agencies that need better internal collaboration and visibility

– Sales teams that bring reps together to drive faster revenue growth.

– Product teams who want to interact more.

The Kosy team is spread across Europe, and they also use Kosy for work.

It’s free?

- Advertisement -

Kosy has two plans, one free for teams of up to 5 people, and one pro for more people, which costs $10 per user per month if billed annually.

You also have a 7-day free trial on all plans.

It can be run from the web or from the desktop app available at kosyoffice.com.