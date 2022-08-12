Korean Action Movies You Can Watch If You Liked “Carter,” Number One On Netflix

The television industry is becoming known and recognized around the world for its entertaining dramatic productions, better known as Kdramas. However, now it can be seen that they are also advancing in the genre, and right now there is a movie that is crowning number one in the Top 10 in Netflixin the category of non-English speaking films: Sump, which premiered on August 5 on the platform. So, if you the previous one, we’ll take you into this world with other productions from the same branch that you may not have known about and that you shouldn’t miss on the same streaming platform.

“ ” stars actor Won Joo. (Netflix)

Its official synopsis details that “A man wakes up remembering nothing. Guided by the mysterious voice of the device in his ear, he sets out on a mission fraught with danger to rescue a hostage.” Sump It is being seen by a large number of countries in America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

Illang: The Wolf Brigade

Based on Japanese anime The Wolf Brigade (1999), tells that in the year 2029, after announcing the governments of North and South Korea a five-year plan to unify the country, the most powerful nations in the world implement strong sanctions that cause a shock in the economy and lead to a period hellish chaos.

Then, an armed terrorist group called “La Secta” appears, who do not approve of said union and make everything worse, so the president creates a new police division to which he grants considerable power. But the intelligence service, seeing its own influence decline, hatches a plan to annihilate said unit. Therefore, in the midst of this bloody battle, rumors about a secret “wolf brigade” arise. 2018 movie.

Steel Rain

Movie starring Jeong Woo-seong. (Mofac & Alfred)

2017 feature film rated as one of the best Korean movies of all time. This action-political thriller centers on Um Cheol-woo, a North Korean military special agent, who follows orders from General Lee Tae-han to kill two men seen as a threat to national security. . But Um will find other problems that will add to it.

Steel Rain 2

story that tells that “During a summit with the leaders of North Korea, South Korea and the United States, where they intend to discuss the nuclear issue in North Korea and reach a peace agreement between the two Koreas, something unexpected happens.

zombie station

A deadly virus spreads through South Korea. (Next Entertainment World)



This production managed to enter several important lists in his country. In addition, he won an award in 2016 at the Sitges Festival, in the category of best director and special effects.

zombie station will immerse you in the story of when a deadly virus spreads through South Korea, causing violent altercations, and above all, in the horrible experiences of travelers on a train traveling from Seoul to Busan; who will have to fight for their survival. After this follows another title known as Zombie station 2: peninsula.

Strength

In 1636, King Injo and his servants seek refuge in a fortress when China’s Qing dynasty forces invade Korea. The situation becomes desperate as the king’s advisers debate which course to take. 2017 action, war and drama film set in the 17th century.

The Drug King

“Set in South Korea during the 1970s, it tells the story of a small-time drug dealer who ends up becoming one of the most important drug lords in his country.” It is starred by Song Kang-ho, Oscar-winning Lead Actor, parasites

: