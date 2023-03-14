Koo anticipates and launches the integration with ChatGPT before Twitter on the social network

Koo, an Indian social network, confirmed native integration with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature ChatGPT, from OpenAI, but with a focus on indicating relevant guidelines for daily posts. The imminent arrival of this feature shows that the Asian developer is getting ahead of its main rival in the West.

According to information, the function does not act as a chatbot answering questions and other questions, but rather as a tool that suggests daily news with subjects that may be interesting to the user. The novelty is part of the company’s efforts to innovate with the arrival of new resources that stimulate the development of publications.