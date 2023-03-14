Koo anticipates and launches the integration with ChatGPT before Twitter on the social network

Koo, an Indian social network, confirmed native integration with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature ChatGPT, from OpenAI, but with a focus on indicating relevant guidelines for daily posts. The imminent arrival of this feature shows that the Asian developer is getting ahead of its main rival in the West.
According to information, the function does not act as a chatbot answering questions and other questions, but rather as a tool that suggests daily news with subjects that may be interesting to the user. The novelty is part of the company’s efforts to innovate with the arrival of new resources that stimulate the development of publications.
Koo is the first social network in this segment to officially introduce ChatGPT to the community. In addition to recommending subjects, the chatbot can also generate text descriptions and captions on topics chosen by the profile owner, information based on a 2020 database.
“With the ChatGPT integration, creators will be able to harness the power of AI to help craft their Koos. The generative AI feature will provide multiple use cases for creators, such as finding the top news of the day or asking for a quote from a personality known or even that the post or a blog is written about a specific topic”, says Koo.
“Koo is at the forefront of innovation and we are focused on helping creators express themselves and build a community on the platform. We are always looking for ways to make it easier for our users to create content and the integration with ChatGPT will provide creators with smart help at your fingertips.
We’re the first microblogging platform in the world to integrate this tool as part of our creative flow, and we look forward to being amazed by the many ways creators use this smart tool.”
Mayank Bidawatka,
Co-founder of Koo.
Do you prefer Twitter or become a fan of Koo? Tell us, comment!