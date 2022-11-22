Koo, alternative to Twitter, and Fifa Plus app lead in downloads in Brazil

Afraid that Twitter will give problems or cease to exist soon after Elon Musk’s moves in the company, many users, including Europeians, rushed to an alternative that was little known until then — the Indian social network Koo. This, combined with the start of the World Cup games, triggered a race that left both the platform and the Fifa Plus app among the most downloaded free apps in Europe on both Android and iOS systems, according to a report by the data.ai portal.

Faced with this scenario of uncertainty in the blue bird network, many people opened an account on Koo, which bears the icon of a chick, and the curious name led to the proliferation of memes on the internet. Several personalities from Europe have already created a profile on the Indian social network, including actors, comedians and singers.