5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftKonami registers new trademark and indicates new Castlevania game

Konami registers new trademark and indicates new Castlevania game

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Konami registers new trademark and indicates new Castlevania game
konami registers new trademark and indicates new castlevania game.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Konami has registered a new trademark that may refer to the Castlevania franchise, which has entered a release limbo.

The registration of the “Project Zircon” trademark took place last week, but it was revealed only today. It will be used in several fields, such as software for commercial video games, indicating a possible launch.

As noted by Gematsu Project Zircon may be a reference to an object found in the Castlevania franchise. Zircou is a gem found in several games in the series, first appearing in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

- Advertisement -

However, it is worth noting that the Project Zircon brand may also be used by Konami in their prize arcade machines, known as Pachinko in Japan, and it may not be the release that gamers have been waiting for years.

Like many Konami games, like Metal Gear Solid and the soon-to-return Silent Hill, Castlevania has entered a limbo that has lasted nearly 10 years. The last game in the main series was Lords of Shadow 2 in 2014, developed by Spanish studio MercurySteam.

Although older titles have been re-released in compilations, no new games have been announced, despite numerous rumours. In 2021, the VGC revealed that Konami would be licensing the series to outside studios to develop new games.

Rumors also claim that a Castlevania reboot would be in internal development in Japan, along with multiple Silent Hill games, something that came true in October of last year.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Starlink Roam, a new SpaceX roaming service that works worldwide

One of the options that has the most future among all those that...
Apps

What is TaskRabbit and how does it work?

TaskRabbit is an online platform that works as a network of services for small...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.