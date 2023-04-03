5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleKonami opens new state-of-the-art video game studio in Japan

Konami opens new state-of-the-art video game studio in Japan

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Konami opens new state-of-the-art video game studio in Japan
konami opens new state of the art video game studio in japan.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Even though it owns some of the biggest video game franchises, Konami spent a long time not producing new high-budget games for PCs and consoles, focusing mainly on the mobile market.

After announcing the return of the Silent Hill franchise with several new projects, in addition to indicating that it is working on the return of other classic franchises, the developer announced this week the opening of a new studio in Osaka, Japan.

Konami Osaka Studio is located in the Osaka Umeda Twin Towers South business center and will follow the “creators first” mantra, according to Konami.

- Advertisement -

The company says that the new studio “is characterized by a well-developed environment where creators can demonstrate their full potential and is installed in a location with easy transport access.

As the main production center in western Japan, the facility is fully equipped with motion capture equipment and sound stages necessary for product development.

How to activate Chrome’s bookmarks side panel

Konami celebrated its 50th anniversary last month and says the Osaka studio is designed to help the company “continue sustainable growth for the next 50 years”.

In addition to the newly opened Osaka studio, work is also underway on Konami’s new “next-generation R&D center” in Tokyo, Konami Creative Front Tokyo Bay, which is due for completion in 2025.

For now, we can only wait to find out what the fruits of these new installations will be, but fans are certainly looking forward to news from Castlevania and Metal Gear.

- Advertisement -

Will Konami announce new games soon?

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Communication

A simple adjustment in the router has triggered the speed of the WiFi

The speed of the Wi-Fi connection matters. For this reason, it never hurts...
Tech News

Blue Beetle: film with the participation of Bruna Marquezine wins its first trailer

The wait is finally over! Warner Bros. Pictures released this Monday (03),...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.