Konami opens new state-of-the-art video game studio in Japan

Even though it owns some of the biggest video game franchises, Konami spent a long time not producing new high-budget games for PCs and consoles, focusing mainly on the mobile market. After announcing the return of the Silent Hill franchise with several new projects, in addition to indicating that it is working on the return of other classic franchises, the developer announced this week the opening of a new studio in Osaka, Japan.

Konami Osaka Studio is located in the Osaka Umeda Twin Towers South business center and will follow the "creators first" mantra, according to Konami. The company says that the new studio "is characterized by a well-developed environment where creators can demonstrate their full potential and is installed in a location with easy transport access. As the main production center in western Japan, the facility is fully equipped with motion capture equipment and sound stages necessary for product development.