Kodi, goodbye to TVAddons: fine of 19.5 million dollars for the founder

Adam Lackman, founder of TVAddons, has announced that he will pay $ 19.5 million fine for copyright infringement. At the same time, TVAddons, one of the most famous and popular third-party Kodi repositories in the world, was taken offline. Lackman’s Twitter statements indicate his intention to go further and pursue other projects, and it appears the platform is gone forever.
Kodi is free and open-source mediacenter software, perfectly legal in itself, but on third-party repositories like TVAddons there are add-ons that allow users to pirate copyrighted content. For his part, Lackman makes no secret of the purpose of his repo, nor does he hide behind the proverbial finger of technicalities: he defines himself as a former pirate. In the lawsuit filed by a coalition of leading Canadian operators, the court ruled that Lackman “was directly or indirectly involved in the promotion, hosting, development or distribution of add-ons for Kodi that allow the user to access without permission to copyrighted content “.
The lawsuit is now officially over and I can move on with my life. It wasn’t the outcome I had hoped for, but an outcome nonetheless.
I won’t be making further statements on the matter, as I wish to I look towards the future rather than dwell upon the past.
It’s not the first cause for TVAddons and Lackman. In fact, the platform had already had to deal with the American operator DISH Network in June 2017; went offline for the first time and for a fair amount of time. Once that lawsuit was resolved, the site reappeared online with a new domain but never returned to the popularity levels of the golden age (40 million active users per month in 2017). Without a doubt, a constant reduction of interest in Kodi over time has also had its weight, in a market now completely dominated by streaming, profoundly different from the one in which the software was born.
As part of the agreement, the operators who have won the case will gain control of multiple data and properties of TVAddons, including domains, subdomains, servers, accounts, and login information. It is therefore very unlikely that the platform will be back on track with a new owner.
