Kodi, goodbye to TVAddons: fine of 19.5 million dollars for the founder

Adam Lackman, founder of TVAddons, has announced that he will pay $ 19.5 million fine for copyright infringement. At the same time, TVAddons, one of the most famous and popular third-party Kodi repositories in the world, was taken offline. Lackman’s Twitter statements indicate his intention to go further and pursue other projects, and it appears the platform is gone forever.

Kodi is free and open-source mediacenter software, perfectly legal in itself, but on third-party repositories like TVAddons there are add-ons that allow users to pirate copyrighted content. For his part, Lackman makes no secret of the purpose of his repo, nor does he hide behind the proverbial finger of technicalities: he defines himself as a former pirate. In the lawsuit filed by a coalition of leading Canadian operators, the court ruled that Lackman “was directly or indirectly involved in the promotion, hosting, development or distribution of add-ons for Kodi that allow the user to access without permission to copyrighted content “.