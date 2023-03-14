5G News
Kodi 20.1 Nexus available: no new features but far fewer bugs

Kodi 20.1 Nexus available: no new features but far fewer bugs

Android

Published on

By Abraham
kodi 20.1 nexus available: no new features but far fewer
kodi 20.1 nexus available: no new features but far fewer
After the stable version of Kodi 20.0 Nexus dating back to January, an update has officially arrived that solves most of the problems that have emerged in these two months. In fact we don’t find new features, but many bug fixes and performance improvements, which judging by the length of the release notes, could prove to be fundamental for all those who have run into problems.

There are some well-known and universal ones that are solved here, for example the incorrect punctuation problems affecting the subtitles. The developers let it be known that it is a partial release update, therefore it is possible to install it without problems even on Kodi 20. The advice is as usual to back up all user data in advance, to avoid any unpleasant eventualities. In most cases the availability of a new version will be notified, however you can proceed with the manual download by visiting the official Kodi page (in SOURCE). Below is a condensed version of the changes introduced.

KODI 20.1 CHANGELOG

  • Fixed audio problems found on Android and miscellaneous fixes
  • Playback of DVD folder structures over network sources (e.g. SMB/NFS/HTTP, etc.) has been fixed.
  • Fixed some filesystem issues
  • Fixes to reset multitap controller inputs, as well as fix an issue with “ignored” input buttons not being saved.
  • Some common controller types have been synced
  • Fixes various overflows when using the new chrono infrastructure. This fixes “keep audio device active” when passthrough is used with an AVR.
  • A set of fixes that aim to fix regressions related to context menu items/behavior.
  • A fix for an issue on 32-bit systems that affected the ordering of items.
  • On Windows, a fix was made to address an issue where some smaller-than-usual video sizes would cause AMD systems to fall back to software decoding instead of using DXVA.
  • A packaging issue on Windows platforms prevented the use of Chorus, this has now been fixed.
  • PVR channel group fixes to correctly show sorted channels as provided by a PVR backend.
  • Updated Python to version 3.11.2 to fix an upstream issue with the ElementTree binary module. This fixes crashes on Android when an installed add-on uses the common ElementTree Python module.
  • Fixed an issue with right-to-left subtitles placing punctuation incorrectly.

