Kobo Clara 2E, the umpteenth Kindle competitor

Kobo has just announced the launch of the new Kobo 2E, an electronic book reader made with 85% recycled plastic, waterproof and with the difficult mission of scratching market share from Amazon’s . It can be reserved from today in the official store for 149.99 euros.

The Kobo Clara 2E It maintains the excellent design that we already saw in the Clara HD and the 6-inch diagonal panel, with E Ink Carta 1200 anti-reflective technology, until now reserved for more expensive devices such as the Kobo Libra. It also incorporates ComfortLightPROa technology capable of adjusting the brightness and color temperature so that reading is comfortable even in low light or completely in the dark.

Inside, 16 Gbytes of storage guarantee more than enough space to the books you can read in several lives and its battery guarantees a range of several weeks. With dimensions of 112.05 x 159.02 x 8.66 mm and a weight of 171 grams, it is an ideal device both for traveling and for enjoying reading at home.

Kobo has implemented connectivity WiFi 802.11 ac/b/g/n (dual band), wireless technology Bluetooth Y USB-C. In addition, it has IPX8 certification so it is resistant to splashes, dust, rain, even accidental immersion in a pool. As usual in the brand, the device stands out for the freedom it offers when working with any format, including EPUB, MOBI, PDF, CBZ or CBR, among many others.

The firm highlights the effort made to make a sustainable and environmentally friendly product, which uses 85% recycled plastics (10% of which come from marine waste). In this sense, it far exceeds the latest iteration of the Kindle Paperwhite, which uses 60% recycled material in its manufacture.

The Kobo Clara 2E will reach the usual distribution network from September 22 by €149.99. The official case is also available by €29.99.

More information | Kobo