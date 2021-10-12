Know where to download the latest version of the WhatsApp Delta APK

If you are to use WhatsApp normal on your cell phone, because we tell you that some users have decided to download a modified program of the fast messaging app: it is about WhatsApp Delta . How is the APK different and where can I download it?

What is it WhatsApp Delta ? The APK, also called I WhatsApp , is a totally modified application that works with Mods, which allow you to interact with whoever you want just by having their number. Through it you can not only send photos, videos, GIFs, stickers, among others, but also modify the color of the platform or save the statuses of your friends.

SIGHT: Learn the method to recover all deleted photos from WhatsApp

While you have to be careful where you download WhatsApp Delta , you must take into consideration that some specialized pages give you the APK totally free and without advertising.

WHERE TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP DELTA

There are many websites from where you can download WhatsApp Delta , That is why today we will provide you with reliable pages so that you can have the APK fully updated and without problems that end up banning you.

Bad life

Downloadwhatsapp

Techbigs

Teknepolis

The IT Group

Do you want to download WhatsApp Delta on your cell phone? Learn how to get the modified APK. (Photo: MAG)

Once you have the APK fully installed, you must give WhatsApp Delta permissions to access your list of contacts and, if you prefer, also your camera. Now you just have to start chatting with whoever you want and that’s it.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]