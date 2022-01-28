KLYGO, an app to adopt cats and dogs

If you want to adopt a cat or a dog, but you don’t have anywhere in your city that allows you to do so, take a look at the app that we have been presented with these days.

It is KLYGO, an application for Android and iOS that was born in February 2021 to give more opportunity and visibility to animals seeking foster or adoption.

The project belongs to Yasmin and Kilian, 28, a couple who decided to get down to work to create something concise and easy to handle for all users of different ages.

They tell us that they have already contributed to the adoption of more than 800 animals, more than 350 shelters and associations have been registered in Spain and they have more than 15,000 registered users in the app.

KLYGO is now working on more features to help retain users and provide them with more tools to add additional value to the app. This topic is important, since until now a user registers, finds what he wanted and forgets about the app, thus making it necessary to create functions that help the app continue to be useful after the first use.

They are currently looking for initial investment to expand the project.

How KLYGO works

Available for centers and individuals in Spain, from the app we can use a search field to filter by location, age, distance, among others. At all times it will be able to show which animals are close to the user, and it allows us to contact the owner or the corresponding center.

We can see high resolution and high quality images in the publications, to get to know the animal before making the corresponding visit.

The app has an integrated char that allows you to talk to the owner, thus being ideal for not depending on third-party apps.

You can download the application from the corresponding store and find out more details at klygo.app