Klingon Bird of Prey: Next Star Trek model presented by Playmobil

has had the license for Star Trek s for a year. After the Enterprise NCC-1701, the next spaceship from the science fiction universe follows.

The Zirndorf-based toy manufacturer Playmobil has announced another model from the world of Star Trek, from October the Bird of Prey, a battleship, from Star Trek III will be available for purchase. The crew of the Enterprise has to start the journey home on the heavily armed spaceship, Doctor McCoy christens it “HMS Bounty”. Together with the already available model of the Enterprise NCC-1701, the “iconic battle” from the film can be reenacted, assures Playmobil. The announcement does not say how much the model will cost.

“Authentic Star Trek feeling”

The model is 58 cm long, 73 cm deep and 33.5 cm high, writes Playmobil. It can be placed on a stand or attached to a hanger. The roof of the bridge is removable, the side wings can be angled in different positions. Light and sound effects from the series are intended to provide “an authentic Star Trek feeling”, and various displays are available for the monitor. Included are therefore also figures of Captain Kirk, the young Spock, the Klingons Captain Kruge, Maltz, Torg and other Klingons.

In the summer of 2021, Playmobil announced that it had acquired the license for Star Trek. The Enterprise model was offered first. Playmobil figures and sets are not only among the best-known toys in Germany, alongside Lego. The system toy has been around since 1974 and during this time the manufacturer from Zirndorf near Nuremberg has produced more than 3.5 billion figures. They are currently distributed in over 100 states; the manufacturer has over 4600 employees. While Lego has long relied on license agreements in order to be able to offer models for well-known brands – such as Star Wars – Playmobil has held back for a long time.



(mho)

