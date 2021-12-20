KKR sends strong buy signal to European telcos

KKR cannot stop shopping in the European telecommunications sector. The US venture capital giant’s latest deal is just under half of a 52,000-kilometer fiber optic cable network owned by Red Eléctrica (REE). It has already bought Masmóvil, has taken an interest in the Dutch operator KPN and is betting on Telecom Italia, which is worth 33,000 million euros. For stock market investors in this unloved sector, the message should be loud and clear.

Thursday’s deal sheds more light on the value-hunting mentality of KKR and others like Patrick Drahi, the French-Israeli mogul who this week increased his stake in Britain’s BT to 18%. KKR already owns 37.5% of FiberCop, the so-called last mile of Telecom Italia’s broadband network that connects exchanges with homes. Its purchase in Spain, which operates the cables that run alongside the railway and electrical lines, is more similar to the company’s backbone network.

REE’s infrastructure does not require the cumbersome and costly process of excavating roads. That is reflected in the valuation. KKR pays 971 million euros for 49% of the business, which is a whopping 22 times the ebitda for an asset that it will not control. Drahi sold an entire similar asset in neighboring Portugal in 2019 at a multiple of 20 times.

In contrast, most last-mile operations continue to require heavy investments to replace copper cables with fiber optic cables. BT, for example, is investing 15 billion pounds (18 billion euros) in upgrading its Openreach network. Still, KKR’s trades suggest a valuation disconnect. The venture capital firm’s investment in FiberCop was made at a multiple of less than 9 times the ebitda. The unit’s parent company, Telecom Italia, trades less than 5 times.

BT potentially faces a similar mismatch. If valued at the same ebitda multiple as FiberCop, Openreach would be worth 26 billion pounds (31 billion euros), which is equivalent to more than three-quarters of the total value of the British company. If a Spanish-style valuation is applied to your broadband backbone, the value of BT’s shares exceeds the current total.

One of the explanations is that stock market investors, who depend on the regular payment of dividends, are nervous about the enormous needs of capex of the telecommunications operators. The prospect of government intervention may also be weighing on valuations. But when an investor like KKR sends such a strong message, the markets should pay more attention.