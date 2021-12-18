KKR can still find jewels under the wreck of Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia (TIM) could use a split. KKR offers 10.8 billion euros for it: about 33 billion including net debt. It’s a huge sum, but the combined value of the various items hidden below deck can be worth much more.

For now, KKR’s approach of € 0.505 per share in November remains friendly and informal. To solidify its interest, the fund wants access to the books, an understandable caution given that the teleco issued its third profit warning in a year. But even if the council says no and pushes KKR into a more hostile position, it should have enough confidence in the operation.

To begin with, there are the stakes in the listed tower firm Inwit and its subsidiary TIM Brasil, worth 1.6 billion and 3.6 billion respectively. KKR already owns 37.5% of FiberCop, TIM’s last mile network that it entered in 2020. If you put the group’s entire fixed line network, which generates an estimated annual ebitda of 1.8 billion, in the same multiple of 8.5 times, it would be worth about 15,000 million.

There’s also TIM’s fledgling cloud business, Noovle, which could be worth about $ 4 billion if priced online with Paris-listed OVH. And the Sparkle submarine cable unit would be worth 1.5 billion compared to its local rival Prysmian. All added up, the phone services division is worth just over $ 7 billion, an improbably low value of 2.5 times its estimated EBITDA, even taking into account the headwinds of its association to broadcast soccer with DAZN.

A more reasonable multiple is about 4.5 times, bringing the group’s value to nearly $ 38 billion. After deducting net debt and the value of KKR and one other minority stake in FiberCop, the shares would be worth about $ 13.3 billion, nearly a quarter more than the current offering. Of course, the sale of the different parts would be a complicated exercise. The Italian government considers its telephone and data networks strategic. And unions can hold off. But the potential payoff seems to be worth the risk.