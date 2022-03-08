Kioxia opens its digital showroom

Can you imagine being able to visit a store where you can find the entire Kioxia product catalog and be able to access, in all of them, lots of useful information and technical specifications? And to make it even better, can you imagine being able to do it comfortably, without having to leave home? Well, the good news is that you can stop imagining it and instead experience it for yourself, and the company has recreated what you might find in a specialty store. or, better yet, in a show roomin a virtual experience that you can access at this link.

With all Kioxia products organized in thematic areasyou will be able to go through its different sections, which will be presented to you by a virtual assistant, and discover for yourself the reason why the company stands out when it comes to offering solutions designed in a very specific way not only for certain activities, but also for the specific case of each user, whether he is an individual who wants to expand the storage capacity of his PC, a photographer who needs memory cards as fast as his camera, or an office manager who wants to optimize his backup systems .

From time to time, the showroom has become the best platform for the presentation of all kinds of products, from fashion to motoring, as it takes the best of the fairs, but adds greater availability as it is not limited to specific dates, and a more pleasant and relaxed atmosphere than that found in traditional points of sale. And now, with the digital version that Kioxia offers us, the convenience of being able to access it from anywhere and at any time is added, so that it is the platform that adjusts to its visitors, and not the other way around as it happens outside the digital world.

Thus, if you are looking for information about any Kioxia product, and although here at MuyComputer we regularly inform you about them, this new digital showroom is, without a doubt, what you were looking for.

What will you find in the show room of Kioxia?

Although our recommendation is that you do not forget to visit the virtual exhibition of Kioxia, surely you are wondering what you are going to find in it, so first a brief introduction to this space and then we detail the storage products proposed by the brand for the consumer market. If you want to explore any of the other sections, be sure to do so, as you will also find very interesting solutions.

As you can see, as soon as you access the store, a large panel with the products of the four categories of storage solutions for the consumer market: SD and MicroSD memory cards, USB flash drives and SSD drives. If you click on the circle with the Kioxia logo displayed to the left of the virtual assistant, you will get close enough to the panel to be able to distinguish all the products that make it up.

Do you want more information about any of them? In this case, click on the white i in a red circle that is displayed next to the product you want and, in the tab that will then be displayed, you will find a button that links to the web page about it, as well as documents in PDF format with which to expand information.

Kioxia Storage

If before entering the Kioxia showroom you want to have a general idea of ​​the manufacturer’s products for the consumer storage market, here we describe them in general lines.

Thus, with this approach, if you wish, you will be able to identify the group (or groups) of products that fit what you are looking for and then access the virtual exhibition to get more information about them.

SD and MicroSD cards

Expand the storage capacity of your smartphone, take full advantage of the performance of a digital camera, be the system unit in minicomputers, store the videos recorded by the dash cam of your car… memory cards have been around for quite a few years now, but in all this time they haven’t lost an iota of their popularity and, more importantly, their usefulness. Quite the contrary, it is increasingly possible to find more uses for them.

SD

Exceria Pro : As you can tell from their “last name”, Kioxia’s Exceria Pro memory cards stand out for their professional performance. With speeds of up to 270MB/s (read) / 260MB/s (write), its robustness and performance make it an ideal choice for shooting 8K resolution video and high-speed photography. Capacities of 64, 128 and 256 gigabytes.

: As you can tell from their “last name”, Kioxia’s Exceria Pro memory cards stand out for their professional performance. With speeds of up to 270MB/s (read) / 260MB/s (write), its robustness and performance make it an ideal choice for shooting 8K resolution video and high-speed photography. Capacities of 64, 128 and 256 gigabytes. Exceria Plus : Performance and high capacity meet in this range of SD cards. With its 100 MB/s (read) / 85 MB/s (write), you can easily use it to record video in 4K resolutions, as well as action photos. Its capacities range from 64 gigabytes to one terabyte.

: Performance and high capacity meet in this range of SD cards. With its 100 MB/s (read) / 85 MB/s (write), you can easily use it to record video in 4K resolutions, as well as action photos. Its capacities range from 64 gigabytes to one terabyte. Exceria: And if your needs are not so high, and you are looking for a cheap, fast and reliable memory card, your option is Kioxia’s SD Exceria. With capacities between 16 and 256 gigabytes, they are the best option for modest needs and budgets.

Micro SD

Exceria High Endurance : Performance and durability go hand in hand in this high performance card. With speeds of 100 MB/s (read) / 85 MB/s (write) and the miniscule size of this card format, they are the ideal choice for surveillance and control cameras, dashcams and similar devices. Its capacity ranges from 32 to 256 gigabytes.

: Performance and durability go hand in hand in this high performance card. With speeds of 100 MB/s (read) / 85 MB/s (write) and the miniscule size of this card format, they are the ideal choice for surveillance and control cameras, dashcams and similar devices. Its capacity ranges from 32 to 256 gigabytes. Exceria Plus : If you are looking for performance and a large storage capacity for your smartphone, minicomputer, tablet, etc. In Kioxia’s Exceria Plus you will find speeds similar to those offered by the High Endurance line, but with capacities ranging from 32 gigabytes to one terabyte, more than enough for any use you can imagine.

: If you are looking for performance and a large storage capacity for your smartphone, minicomputer, tablet, etc. In Kioxia’s Exceria Plus you will find speeds similar to those offered by the High Endurance line, but with capacities ranging from 32 gigabytes to one terabyte, more than enough for any use you can imagine. Exceria: Looking for the BBB (good, pretty, cheap) option? Kioxia offers it to you in the Exceria MicroSD. Up to 100 MB/s in reading and with capacities between 16 and 256 gigabytes.

USB flash drives

USB flash drives forever changed the way we store, transport and share our digital assets. Suddenly we no longer needed to burn a CD or send zillions of emails with attachments. The information fit comfortably in the palm of our hands, and with the evolution of flash memories and the USB standard, this utility has not stopped growing over time.

Thus, today we can use a USB memory to store and share files, of course, but we can also use them as removable drives on which to have applications installed ready to run from it, without having to install them on the PC.

And even more, did you know that you can also install an operating system on a USB stick, thus booting and using your PC with it? From testing Linux distributions to having an operating system to recover from systems that fail.

TransMemory USB 3.2

U366 : Performance and design go hand in hand in this memory from Kioxia, with a metal body and capacities between 16 and 128 gigabytes.

: Performance and design go hand in hand in this memory from Kioxia, with a metal body and capacities between 16 and 128 gigabytes. U365 : For those who need a high storage capacity and high performance, this is the indicated option, because at the speed of USB 3.2 its up to 256 gigabytes of capacity are added. In addition, its size is even smaller, since its USB connector is retractable.

: For those who need a high storage capacity and high performance, this is the indicated option, because at the speed of USB 3.2 its up to 256 gigabytes of capacity are added. In addition, its size is even smaller, since its USB connector is retractable. U301: A small and light design for a memory that accompanies you on a daily basis, and provides you with the reliability and resistance you need, thanks to the cover that protects its connector. With capacities between 16 and 128 gigabytes.

TransMemory USB 2.0

U401 : The design of this USB flash drive from Kioxia leaves no one indifferent, and thanks to it it can be integrated into a keychain, which makes it an extremely convenient option. You can find it with 16, 32 and 64 gigabytes of capacity.

: The design of this USB flash drive from Kioxia leaves no one indifferent, and thanks to it it can be integrated into a keychain, which makes it an extremely convenient option. You can find it with 16, 32 and 64 gigabytes of capacity. U203 : Thanks to its retractable USB connector, this model fits in any space, no matter how small. Available with 16, 32, 64 and 128 gigabytes.

: Thanks to its retractable USB connector, this model fits in any space, no matter how small. Available with 16, 32, 64 and 128 gigabytes. U202: With white and light blue options, the Kioxia U202 is an everyday USB flash drive, small in size and with a cap that protects its connector. The light blue model has versions of 16, 32 and 64 gigabytes, and the white one also offers these capacities, but also adds a version with 128 gigabytes.

SSD

We never imagined how fast storage drives could get until SSD technology came along. Operating systems that load almost instantly, multi-Gbyte files that transfer in just a fraction of the time it took with hard drives.

The revolution in solid-state storage has not only substantially reduced the risk of storage drive failure, but has enabled an evolution in overall system performance that was simply unimaginable. a few years ago.

This allows us today to enjoy incredibly fast file copy operations, but also games with exceptional graphics, much faster video editing processes, analysis processes of massive data sets in which access to they are not a bottleneck… the list of what SSD has brought to our lives is endless.