Kioxia Introduces EXCERIA PLUS External SSD

Kioxia has announced the launch of the EXCERIA PLUS external SSD, a new version with more capacity, more performance and new design.

Flash-based storage and especially SSDs show their advantages in all types of formats beyond internal drives in PCs where they are already used almost 100% in new equipment and once hard drives have passed into a well-deserved retirement . As an example, they can also be used as a cache on NAS devices.

Another preferred use of solid storage comes for external drives. They allow you to create drives much smaller than the old ones with hard drives, transporting them in a pocket anywhere for data backups or as bootable drives to run / install operating systems or applications. Of course, they are much faster.

Another good example is offered by this Kioxia EXCERIA PLUS external SSD. It has a new design, more rounded and a aluminum chassis which improves protection against bumps and falls (supports the MIL-STD military standard), allows better heat dissipation and is visually more attractive. Its size is only slightly larger than a typical USB stick, 105mm x 45mm x 14.7mm for a weight of 76g, while its -40 ° C to 85 ° C operating temperature allows it to function in any environment.

Inside, it mounts Kioxia BiCS FLASH 3D memories (old Toshiba Memory) stacked vertically to maintain size and increase capacity to an estimated 2 Tbytes. Its performance is high thanks to the internal use of an interface such as USB 3.2 Gen2 that allows it to achieve performances of 1,050 / 1,000 Mbytes per second in sequential read / write.

Its external connector is a modern USB Type-C, although the manufacturer provides additional USB-C to USB-A cabling for the drive to connect to legacy devices. Kioxia focuses it on all types of equipment, from personal computers to mobile phones, through video game consoles.

The EXCERIA PLUS external SSD will be available starting this month in three versions depending on its storage capacity: 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. They come with a three-year warranty and include KIOXIA’s SSD Utility management software to password protect your most valuable data. We are priceless, but it is another good example of the possibilities of solid storage on external drives. In Spain, they can be purchased at PcComponentes.