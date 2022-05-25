Kingston Introduces FURY Beast RGB DDR5 RAM

After the first announcement of the FURY Beast DDR5, practically parallel to the arrival of the first compatible motherboards, now Kingston has wanted to take advantage of the Computex 2022 stage to present the new FURY Beast RGB DDR5a new version of these redesigned RAM memories with some added LED lightingin addition to other improvements such as base frequencies up to 6,000 MHz, and kits with capacities up to 64 GB.

Specifications Kingston FURY Beast RGB DDR5

form factor UDIMM Interface DDR5 Ability Individual 8 GB, 16 GB or 32 GB and Dual Kit 16 GB, 32 GB and 64 GB base frequency 4800MHz, 5200MHz, 5600MHz, 6000MHz CAS latencies LC38, LC40 base voltage 1V, 1.25V, 1.35V Compatibility Intel and AMD platforms – XMP 3.0 support temperatures 0 to 85 degree operation heatsink Aluminum Dimensions 133.35 x 42.23 x 7.11mm Warranty Forever

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB starts at 4800MT/s, which features Kingston’s exclusive Plug N Play technology that automatically accelerates without having to select a profile. On 5200 MT/s and faster modules, Intel XMP 3.0 profiles are enabled to lock speed, timings, and voltage. Whether you’re a veteran gamer or a beginning enthusiast, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB lets you maximize your game.

Also, just like the original non-RGB model, these memories will offer some enhanced features such as the error correcting code in the matrix (ECC) and internal (ODECC) to maintain improved stability at extreme speeds, dual 32-bit subchannels for increased efficiency; Y a power management integrated circuit within the module (PMIC) to inject energy when it is needed most.

Thanks to them, Kingston FURY Beast RGB DDR5 will be equally useful and powerful to meet the needs of next-generation gaming platforms at the highest settings, as well as for streaming live content up to 4K +, and even animation tasks. or 3D rendering.

At the moment without having revealed its price, we can currently find the memories registered on the official website of the brand, so it should not take long to have new details.