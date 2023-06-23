Kingston Highlights Tool That Helps Find Compatible Memory for PC Upgrades

- Advertisement -

A kingston highlighted a proprietary tool that promises to help customers find a branded RAM or storage memory that is compatible for the best upgrade or replacement of components in the PC. The feature promises to make it easier for the user. Called Kingston Configurator, the tool is free and available on the brand’s website, where all you have to do is enter the name of the equipment in the search box to discover the ideal company product to replace DRAM memory or solid state drive.





The company highlighted that all the suggestions shown always seek to offer the best performance through a “perfect match” for optimizing the machine of customers who need to change hardware or gain more performance. - Advertisement - To access the feature, simply go to Kingston’s official website in Europe and, in the search tab, type the word “configurator”. Right away, the resource page already appears and simply enter the make or model number of the computer system or digital device part.





Also according to the brand, the Kingston Configurator was created to serve both experts in system and desktop configurations and laymen who are not very familiar with the subject. "The Kingston Configurator offers the 'perfect match' for optimizing each system. With more than 35 years of experience, Kingston has all the knowledge to offer the resources that are necessary when choosing a new hardware with confidence", commented the technology manager of Kingston Brasil, Yuri Santos. And you, what did you think about this tool? Tell us in the comments down below!

