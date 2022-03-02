Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 SODIMM

Despite still being far from being standardized, more and more companies continue to present their deployment in the new generation of DDR5 RAM. Kingston has not been slow to take advantage with the launch of its new FURY Impact DDR5 memories, being one of the first brands to incorporate the new memory standard for the consumer audience, bringing us the advances in performance and data integrity of the new RAM.

Specifications Kingston FURY Beast DDR5

Ability Individual up to 32 GB or Kit up to 64 GB Interface DDR5-4800 speeds 4800MT/s CAS latencies CL38 base voltage 1.1V temperatures 0 to 85 degree operation form factor SODIMM Dimensions 69.6mm x 30mm Warranty Forever

Designed for compact format laptops or desktops, the FURY Impact DDR5 offers up to 50% faster performance than the current DDR4 standard to deliver a boost in gaming, rendering, and multitasking, while its low power consumption and increased efficiency keep your system cool at 1.1V.

Available in Intel XMP 3.0 Certified SODIMM kits with capacities up to 64GB, Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 packs all the enhanced features of DDR5 into a slim and compact form factor. With the innovative technology of Plug N Play overclocking and integrated ECC, automatically supports DDR5-4800 with latencies lower than standard. Therefore, it improves system performance without having to enable a profile and maintains data integrity while achieving extreme speeds.

«We are excited to expand our high-performance DDR5 memory lineup with Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 SODIMMs.said Iwona Zalewska, DRAM Business Manager, Kingston EMEA. «Gamers and content creators can now experience the power of DDR5 on both desktops and laptops.«.

Currently, the Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 is already available on the brand’s website, at individual modules of 8, 16 and 32 GBand backed by a limited lifetime warranty.