Kings League: how to watch the matches and everything related to this football tournament

Have you heard of the Kings League recently? Well, this is a new 7-a-side football league created by Gerard Piqué and supported by Ibai Llanos, in which there are 12 teams captained by great streamers and sports personalities like Ibai himself, DjMaRiiO, TheGrefg, Kun Agüero, Iker Casillas, among others.

As you may be thinking now, it is a very interesting project that has officially started on January 1 of this year and has completely attracted the attention of both the soccer world, Twitch and the world of streamsso stick around to find out everything about this new Kings League competition.

- Advertisement -

Well, the initial proposal for the Kings League focused on bringing together the best streamers and soccer personalities to be the owners and presidents of the 10 teams that would make up the league. That was at first, because luckily for the viewers This number of teams rose to 12 and these are the ones that have started this season:

– Ultimate Mostoles (DjMaRiiO).

– 1K FC (Iker Casillas).

– Saiyans FC (TheGrefg).

– kunisports (Kun Aguero).

– The neighborhood (Adri Contreras).

– The Trunks FC (Perxitaa).

– Swine FC (Ibaí Llanos).

– barcelona lightning (Spursito).

– Jijantes FC (Gerard Romero).

– X Buyer Team (Buyer Brothers).

– FC Annihilators (John Guarinizo).

– Pio FC (Rivers).

To have a bit of context about who the players of each of the teams are, we comment that each institution is made up of 12 playersof which 10 have come out of a draft in which thousands of footballers participated, and players 11 and 12 have arrived by invitation.

- Advertisement -

Something interesting here is that player 11 from each team will be present for the entire season, while number 12 can be changed each day or it can stay the sameIt all depends on what the team decides.

When is the Kings League

As we mentioned at the beginning, the start of the competition took place on January 1 and everything is planned for the league phase to end on March 19after 11 days where all the teams face each other.

Once the regular league is over, the 8 best teams will go to the playoffs phase and finally there will be a Final Four where the league champion will be defined. By the way, the matches will be played every Sunday between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. (in Spanish peninsular time).

How to watch Kings League matches

- Advertisement -

For everyone’s luck, the Kings League will be broadcast totally free on Twitch through its own channel, so all the matches will be available to anyone with an internet connection and a mobile device, computer, tablet, smart TV, etc.

In short, that all the remaining information about each of the players of the teams, the rules of the competition, the calendar, the statistics and much more It will be what you can find on the Kings League website.