Kindles with color screens closer than ever, how is it possible?

For quite some time there has been speculation about the arrival of electronic ink screens that allow colors to be represented, thus ending the limitation of grays. Well, that moment has come, since the company E Ink, one of the most important in the sector, has presented the Gallery 3 panels that offer exactly that… and a few more surprises that could reach consumers. Kindle.

This improvement is relevant for several reasons. One of them is that this type of screen will no longer be inappropriate for enjoying content where color is essential (and one of them is the comics). In addition, also view content in PDF they can be enjoyed with a better experience. But, in addition, it should be noted that the new panels offer advanced options such as tactility and a very high brightness that will make them very little to envy what tablets offer. A very hopeful future.

how do you get this

As explained by the manufacturer itself, what is used is a technology that uses a system of four colors (cyan, magenta, white and yellow) that is a bit like what exists in LCD panels and that, by combining each one of the tones according to the request of the processor, it is possible to generate practically any color that can be thought. Of course, not everything is perfect, since update times are not very fast because they stay at 350 milliseconds -but these panels are not used to play games or watch videos-.

There is a detail that is important to know: this E Ink screen is not the first that exists in electronic ink color, but it could be the one that can be use massively on devices such as the Kindle (Amazon has already shown real interest in this product). This is because the previous ones were not capable of displaying a wide range of colors and, in addition, their response times reached no more and no less than 10 seconds. Come on, absolutely useless to be able to read by turning pages on the device.

An additional surprise for Kindles

This has to do with the new Gallery 3 screens that are going to be shown at the Touch Taiwan 2022 event that takes place from today in Asia, it has a version that has something that makes it completely unique: there is a version that can be folded. This is a dramatic advance for an e-ink panel, and it may mark a turning point in e-books.

In the case of using this type of components, they could increase its dimensions significantly without being less transportable, and we are talking about the fact that the reference panels that E Ink has shown are eight inches. The truth is that the future of this market segment is very positive and, by extension, also of what the Amazon Kindle can evolve.

