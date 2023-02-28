Kindle Scribe gets an update with new writing tools and more

- Advertisement -

The best e-book that Amazon has, such as the Kindle Scribeyou are in luck because it has been known that a update which increases its utility. In particular, options are added that clearly benefit what makes it unique on the market: the use of a stylus to, among other things, be able to write freehand.

The truth is that this eReader from very big screen It’s a fantastic device because it works so well and once you get used to its dimensions, it’s hard to go back to a smaller e-ink panel. In addition, the number of options that Kindle Scribe offers are very high, since it does not lack any of those that are common in Amazon models (including light on the screen) and it even allows you to draw if you are skilled enough. The fact is that, from now on, you have more possibilities in its operation.

What’s new coming to Kindle Scribe

There are three great additions, apart from including, as usual in updates, bug fixes and improvements in general operation. They are the following:

Subfolder creation: This possibility is now included in the user interface, so you can have everything much more organized among the documents that are created with this electronic book. The signature to achieve this is as simple as using the ‘+’ icon on the screen and then giving it a name. You can move them as usual.

: This is really interesting, since now you have the possibility of using a pen, pencil and marker (each one with up to five levels of thickness to adjust its operation). They can be used as shortcuts, and the recognition of pressure and tilt of the stylus has been optimized. On the other hand, the use is the usual one, and they are located in the same place where the previous freehand writing options were. page navigation: This new function allows you to jump from one page to another directly in the notebooks. Therefore, going to a specific place is accelerated. The option is added to the menu that appears when you click on the icon with three points at the top of the screen (go to the page). Simpler, impossible.

Install the update

This is the simplest thing in the world, but you should check that the Kindle Scribe’s battery has at least 50% of its charge, to avoid unpleasant surprises. Generally, a notice is received when the firmware is available, since it is downloaded via WiFi. If this is not the case, in the electronic book Configuration you can find a section that allows you to carry out the process manually.

