Kinahan Cartel linked to €130,000 worth of drugs seized in Mountjoy

More than €130,000 worth of drugs have been seized behind bars – with a large stash found concealed behind a sink, we can reveal.

Authorities believe the haul of cocaine, heroin and tablets discovered on Tuesday at Mountjoy Prison is linked to members of the Kinahan cartel.

Sources told the Irish Daily Mirror how no other gang would have the clout to pull it all together and into a jail.

The seizure on the C3 landing was made by the Irish Prison Service’s

Operational Support Group, who were acting on intelligence.

It also led them to nabbing 15 phones. Among them were smartphones but also the mini phones, which are easier to get into jails and hide.

Thousands of LSD tabs and a huge amount of unidentified tablets were found. The drugs are being examined.

The prison service is now working with gardai as part of the probe, but no arrests have been made.

A source said: “This is a huge inquiry but the Kinahans and its associates are the main suspects.

There is simply no one with the resources but the Kinahans able to get such a quantity of drugs into a prison.

Another source said: “The Operational Support Group have had huge success in the past year tackling such illegal activity and the latest again highlights their work and proactive approach.”

An Irish Prison Service spokesman said: “The contraband was seized following an intelligence-led security operation. We have commenced an investigation into the seizure.”

Deputy General Secretary of the Prison Officers’ Association Jim Mitchell hailed the seizure said: “It’s indicative of the difficult work we do and the

challenges we must meet on a daily basis.

“A seizure of that quantity is

something not to be ignored. It reflects really well on the job we do.”

A Garda spokesman added: “The IPS has the lead in this. We are liaising.”

Last November, prison officers netted cocaine, pills, mobile phones and whiskey which was being smuggled into Mountjoy in the back of a delivery van.

