Kin star Yasmin Seky still has day job despite massive fame on hit RTE drama

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Kin star Yasmin Seky has revealed she’s kept her day job at the bank despite catapulting to fame on the RTE hit crime drama.

The Dubliner first came to fame last year starring as gangster girlfriend Nikita Murphy in the gritty series, and has since become one of the biggest breakout stars – even picking up the Best Newcomer award for at the Royal Television Society Awards on Tuesday night.

But the Cabra woman, 23, said she’s not ready to give up her regular job just yet.

She told the Irish Mirror: “For the moment I’m still doing both.

“But with season two coming up, who knows what we will be doing next.”

Insisting she is still the same normal girl before she found fame on the show, she added: “I’m kind of just a home body anyway, so I wouldn’t be out much.

“People that know me bring it up, but you’d be put back in your box.”

However, speaking at Dublin’s RDS, after picking up her first award in acting, she said she is delighted to have won recognition after making the leap to follow her dreams.

Yasmin added: “You know I think sometimes when you’re nervous, you don’t really know how you’re getting on, so to have some sort of recognition or to have other people kind of confirm that you’re doing a good job, that’s great.”

The Dublin-set gangland saga Kin, with Aidan Gillen and Ciaran Hinds in the cast, is tipped to make a wider impact later on this year with season two to be filmed this summer and set for a run on American streaming powerhouse AMC+.

On getting the news about the green light for season two, she said: “We were really hoping that it would come back. Especially this year, with the restrictions gone, and it’s gonna be filmed in the summertime, it’s just gonna be completely different than last time.

“So we’re already looking forward to it.”

Despite the millions of viewers, and the reaction from the public, the star said she feels more comfortable second time around.

She added: “I feel more relaxed. I think we’re just more so excited. Because you know, people have seen how the story has gone so far.”

And she told how friends, fans, and customers at work are just as excited to find out what is next, quizzing her daily on the season two plot.

She said: “Everyone has been asking me what happened? At work, on the street. Everyone wants to know.”

But she insists she’s just as in the dark as everyone else, adding: “Peter McKenna [writer] has them all under wraps.”

