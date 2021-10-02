Kildare ATM robbed by thieves who dug 15 metre underground tunnel

Thieves robbed an ATM in Naas, Kildare by digging a 15 metre tunnel to access the cashpoint from underground, it is believed.

It happened at a petrol station on the Sallins Road in Naas, and was only found when Ulster Bank was removing the machine.

The garage is near a school and GAA club, and it seems the thieves tunnelled into the site from nearby grounds.

Councillor Bill Clear, speaking told KFM: “A 15-metre tunnel dug up underneath the ATM, into the ATM.

“The ATM wasn’t taken, but whatever was in it was taken. It was an Ulster Bank machine that was due to be removed when Ulster Bank was leaving Ireland.

“When they went in to take out the machine, and put in a new one from another bank – they noticed the tunnel.

“It’s like something you’d see out of Ocean’s Eleven.”

