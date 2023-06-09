KIESLECT Ks Pro, the smartwatch with a huge Amoled screen

Technology is advancing at a dizzying pace and at the tip of the spear is the KIESLECT Ks Pro, a smartwatch that redefines expectations for this type of device. From its 2.01″ FHD+ AMOLED screen to its amazing autonomy, every detail of this device has been designed with excellence in mind.

Smartwatches have become an essential part of our daily lives, and the KIESLECT Ks Pro stands out as a superior alternative with its impressive list of features. Made with high-quality materials such as glass on the front and metal body, this device not only offers you functionality, but also an attractive and durable design.

Design and Screen

The KIESLECT Ks Pro has an elegant and modern design, with a weight of only 60g and dimensions of 46.7*38*10.2mm, which makes it comfortable to wear throughout the day. The 2.01″ FHD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 410*502 pixels offers a clear and sharp display, making it easy to read and navigate the device.

The KIESLECT Ks Pro not only stands out for its technology, but also for the quality of the materials with which it is built. Its metal body gives it superior resistance, capable of withstanding daily use without deteriorating.

It comes with two types of straps: one magnetic and one silicone. The magnetic strap adds a touch of distinction and elegance, while the silicone strap is ideal for when you exercise or do activities that require greater resistance and flexibility. Both straps are comfortable and easily interchangeable, adapting to your needs and personal style.

It brings an elegant and timeless aesthetic to the device, perfect for any occasion.

OS

Ks Pro runs on KIES OS 2.0, which is a completely new system designed by Kleslect with a faster and smoother user experience. You can insert your personal data into the app and check your health report including heart rate, respiration, stress level and sleep analysis etc. at any time.

Functions and Features

This smartwatch excels in its number and variety of functions. With its AI voice assistant, compatible with Siri and Google Assistant, you can control your device using voice commands.

In addition, thanks to its built-in speaker and microphone, it is possible make and receive calls right from your wrist.

But that’s not all, it also has 100 sports modes, a heart rate monitor, a sleep monitor, a blood oxygen meter (SPO2), and even an emotions monitor.

The digital crown allows for quick navigation, and its quick button can be set to perform different actions depending on whether it’s pressed once, twice, or three times.

Security is another of the strengths of this smart watch. It has password protection and an alert system for when abnormal heart rhythms are detected. In addition, it has an SOS mode for emergencies.

This is the list of additional functions:

Abnormal Heart Rhythm Warning

The KIESLECT Ks Pro smart watch has the ability to monitor your heart rate and issue an alert if it detects an abnormal rhythm. This function can be vital to prevent serious health problems.

Customizable function

This function allows you to customize the interface of the clock according to your tastes and needs, giving you the possibility to make your device truly unique.

Quick Button

The KIESLECT Ks Pro has a quick button that can be configured to perform different functions depending on the number of times it is pressed: once, twice or three times. This can make it easier to access the features you use most often.

Split Screen

The KIESLECT Ks Pro has the ability to split the screen to show more information at the same time. This can be useful for monitoring multiple functions at the same time.

Save Contacts

With the KIESLECT Ks Pro, you can save contacts directly to the watch, making it easy to quickly make calls and send messages.

Password Protection

This function allows you to protect your personal information stored in the watch with a password, ensuring the safety of your data.

World clock

The world clock allows you to see the time in different time zones, ideal for people who travel frequently or who have contacts in different parts of the world.

Music control

You can control the music on your phone right from your wrist. You can play, pause, skip songs and even adjust the volume.

Blood Oxygen Monitor (SPO2)

This device can measure the level of oxygen in your blood, a vital function for those who want to more fully monitor their health.

Heart Rate Monitor

In addition to the abnormal heart rate warning I was talking about earlier, this watch can also monitor your heart rate in real time.

sleep monitor

The KIESLECT Ks Pro can track your sleep patterns, providing you with valuable information about the quality of your sleep.

Breathing exercises

The watch also offers breathing exercises that can help you relax and reduce stress.

stress tracker

This device can detect and track stress levels, helping you better manage your emotional well-being.

Emotion Monitor

Beyond stress, the KIESLECT Ks Pro can also monitor your emotions, offering a more comprehensive view of your state of mind.

remote photography

You can use the watch as a remote control to take photos with your phone, making it easy to take group photos or selfies.

Games

The KIESLECT Ks Pro also includes several games that you can play right from your wrist.

Calculator

Last but not least, this smartwatch also includes a calculator for quick calculations anywhere and anytime.

Battery and Autonomy

The KIESLECT Ks Pro comes equipped with a 280MAH battery, allowing an impressive autonomy of up to 20-25 days in standby mode and up to 5 days of daily use.

Conclusion

The KIESLECT Ks Pro represents a step forward in the world of smartwatches. It not only meets expectations, but far exceeds them, offering a highly functional and attractive device. It is more than a simple accessory, it becomes an essential companion for day to day, providing comfort, safety and health to your wrist.

