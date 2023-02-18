Kids spend about 2 hours using TikTok every day, says report

If you have children, you must have already wondered about the use of screens in childhood and, above all, about the content of content that children see on cell phones and tablets. To try to better estimate which social networks children and young people stay on most, a report points out that TikTok is the preferred one, even surpassing YouTube, in the 4 to 8 year olds range.

The study “From Alpha to Z: Raising the digital generations”, with data from 2022, points out that there are about 107 minutes, almost two hours, per day browsing videos on the social network —a number 18% higher than the average duration in 2021.

The figure is more than 60% higher than that of YouTube, another favorite in terms of video. On this platform, the average usage time is 67 minutes a day. At the same time, YouTube is still gaining in popularity among children, as 63% consume content from the site.