Keysfan Father’s Day Offer: Office 2021 from €13.39, Windows 10 from €6.06

No, you have not read wrong, in the United States Father’s Day is celebrated on June 19, and thanks to Keysfan you can enjoy a special season of offers in different original Microsoft software licenses, including from Office 2021 to Windows 10, although we already celebrated that day last March.

The suite of tools for Windows and Microsoft Office is one of the best options to increase our productivity, although the high cost of the original software can put more than one user off. Fortunately, this is a thing of the past, now that you can buy a license for Office 2021 valid “for life” for 13.39 eurosor a license from Windows 10 Pro for 6.06 eurosthanks to special offers from Keysfan.

Is it reliable? Yes, Keysfan licenses are totally original, so you won’t run the risks of pirated software. Licenses purchased on Keysfan are not subject to subscription or time restrictionsso Keysfan licenses are “for life” and allow us to enjoy all the benefits of the original software, such as technical support and updates.

During the process of installation and use, we can contact Keysfan technical support team if we have any question. They support 24/7 online (contact email: [email protected]), and we will enjoy lifetime after-sales service, that is, we can re-contact Keysfan technical support at any time .

With Keysfan’s Father’s Day Deals you can buy the latest version of Office 2021 Professional for only 26.99 euros!

Keysfan has taken into account the different needs of users, and that is why it also released different combinations of Office 2021, including packs and licenses for multiple PCs, being the one with 5 PCs the most interesting due to its low cost per unitsince each Office 2021 license would cost us only €13.39. We may share those licenses with friends or family. There are also Office 2021 and Windows packages for up to 62% off.

Up to 62% off Office 2021 and bundles (coupon code: KFLE62):

Office 2021 Professional Plus Key – 1 PC – €26.99

2 × Office 2021 Professional Plus Packs – €42.98 (Only €21.49/PC)

3× Office 2021 Professional Plus Packs – €52.98 (Only €17.66/PC)

Office 2021 Professional Plus Key – 5 PCs – €66.99 (Only €13.39/PC)

Windows 11 Professional + Office 2021 Professional Plus Key Bundle – €31.98

Windows 10 Professional + Office 2021 Professional Plus Key Bundle – €30.98

Genuine Windows 10 from only €6.06 (Coupon Code: KFLE50):

Windows 10 Pro Key – €7.40

Windows 10 Pro license – 2 PCs – €12.13 (Only €6.06/PC)

Windows 10 license – €7.32

Windows 10 Home Key – 2 PCs – €12.08 (Only €6.04/PC)

Windows 11 Pro Key – 1 PC – €12.98

Windows 11 license – 1 PC – €12.32

More versions: 62% discount on Office and packages (coupon code: KFLE62):

Office 2019 Professional Plus Key – 1 PC – €24.99

Office 2016 Professional Plus Key 1 PC -€21.99

Windows 11 Professional + Office 2019 Professional Plus Key Bundle – €29.98

Windows 10 Professional + Office 2019 Professional Plus Key Bundle – €28.98

Windows 11 Professional + Office 2016 Professional Plus Key Bundle – €26.98

Windows 10 Professional + Office 2016 Pro Plus Package– €25.98

Discover more versions of Microsoft Office.

Keysfan has always set itself apart by offering original software and professional services. The purchase process is comfortable and fast. We only have to choose the licenses that we want to buy, these will go to the shopping cart, and we enter the corresponding discount coupon. The system will automatically calculate the discounted pricewe enter our email address, we complete the payment and that’s it, delivery will be instant, Keysfan will send us the activation key, order information and installation details to our email. We will not have to wait to start enjoying our original software, and the purchase process will take little time.