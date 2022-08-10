Keys to the Tinder crisis

- Advertisement -

The recent losses made public by after announcing their accounts for the second quarter of 2022 have resulted in the abandonment of her position by Renate Nyborg, CEO of the platforma position he has barely held for less than a year.

Tinder planned to introduce the use of cryptocurrencies and integration into a metaverse platform

The negative results have led to the cancellation of some plans planned on the platform, such as the adoption of digital currencies (Tinder Coins) or the development of its own metaverse. These projects are now canceled and without future recovery plans.

Bernard Kim, CEO of Match (Tinder’s parent), has expressed his frustration in a letter addressed to shareholders, highlighting that the platform has not been able to repeat previous monetization successes, and therefore, failing to meet revenue growth expectations scheduled for the second half of 2022.

The situation, in addition to the cancellation of some of these projects, has led to a remodeling of the leadership leadership, which is now as follows:

-Faye Iosotalunoformer strategy director of the Match group, becomes head of operations at Tinder

-Mark van Ryswyk becomes Tinder product manager

-Melissa Hobleyformer director of marketing for OkCupid, moves to the same position but on Tinder

-Tom Jacques becomes chief technology officer of Tinder

Some analysts estimate that younger generations of users may have lost interest in apps like Tinder due to issues related to cultural evolution due to the pandemic, lacking a high level of new users. In return he would keep, and even the commitment with the most veteran users in the use of the platform would have been reinforcedwho continue betting on its use.

Hence that step back with which to take perspective (according to Bernard Kim) that allows analyzing the current situation and advancing what could be the next stage in the evolution of Tinder, always bearing in mind the interests of users. In particular, Kim explains that plans are still in force to arouse greater interest among the female audienceincluding a subscription with specifically chosen recommendations or live video streaming.

Match revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $795 million, up 12% from the same period last year but below the estimates that had been advanced, which pointed to the possibility of exceeding 804 million dollars. As for the currently corrected estimates for the third quarter of 2022, they point to revenues of between 790 and 800 million dollars, which means falling far short of the 883 million that had been initially forecast. These figures have caused Match securities to lose up to 20% of their value on the stock markets.