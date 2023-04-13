User experience (UX) is critical to the success of any web application. Users expect web applications to be fast, intuitive, and easy to use. In this article, we’ll take a look at how Next.js and Web Vitals can improve the user experience, and how you can apply these tools to your web application.

What is Next.js?

Next.js is a React framework that focuses on ease of use and scalability. It offers several features to improve page loading speed and user experience, such as Server Side Rendering (SSR) and static pre-rendering. It also has automatic routing and easy configuration, making it ideal for building complex web applications.

What are Web Vitals?

Web Vitals is a Google initiative that measures the quality of user experience on the web. Web Vitals are essential metrics that measure the speed, responsiveness, and visual stability of a web page.

The three main Web Vitals are:

LCP (Largest Contentful Paint): measures the time it takes for the page to load the main content.

FID (First Input Delay): measures the time it takes for the page to respond to the first user interaction.

CLS (Cumulative Layout Shift): measures the visual stability of the web page.

Keys to improve the user experience with Next.js and Web Vitals

Here are some keys to improving the user experience with Next.js and Web Vitals:

Optimize the PCL

The LCP is a critical metric for the user experience. One way to optimize the LCP is to use the static pre-rendering and server-side rendering (SSR) of Next.js. These techniques allow page content to load faster, which improves the user experience.

Optimize the FID

FID is another important metric for user experience. One way to optimize the FID is reduce server response time and minimize JavaScript size. Next.js can help with this by enabling server-side rendering (SSR) and static pre-rendering, which reduces the JavaScript load on the browser.

Optimize the CLS

The CLS is a metric that measures the visual stability of the page. To optimize CLS, you need to make sure page elements don’t change size or position after loading. Next.js can help with this by allowing the static pre-rendering and progressive loading of images.

Use a CDN

A content delivery network (CDN) can improve page load speed and user experience. Next.js easily integrates with multiple CDNsenabling fast and efficient content delivery.

monitor and improve

It is important to regularly monitor Web Vitals metrics to identify and correct any user experience issues. Web Vitals monitoring tools, such as Google Search Console, PageSpeed ​​Insights or Lighthousethey can help you evaluate the performance of your web application and identify areas for improvement.

Next.js and Web Vitals are powerful tools that can significantly improve the user experience of your web application. By using Next.js’s static pre-rendering and Server Side Rendering (SSR), you can improve page load speed and reduce server response time. Additionally, by optimizing the LCP, FID, and CLS, you can improve the quality of user experience and reduce the bounce rate. Finally, integration with a CDN and regular monitoring of Web Vitals metrics can help you further improve the user experience of your web application.

With the keys presented in this article, you can improve page loading speed, reduce server response time, and improve the quality of user experience.

References: web.dev/vitals/ and nextjs.org/