Kevin McCarthy Hands the January 6 Video Over to a January 6 Riot Promoter

Kevin McCarthy Hands the January 6 Video Over to a January 6 Riot Promoter

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
1677664693 kevin mccarthy3 ap img.jpg
In a shocking move that has so far been weirdly under-covered by the media, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy handed over roughly 44,000 hours of video footage of the January 6 Insurrection to Fox News’s top sedition promoter, Tucker Carlson. Exclusively. Axios reported it Monday afternoon; Carlson confirmed it on his show Monday night.

Last seen, in a court filing released last week, worrying that debunking Donald Trump’s lies about the “theft” of the 2020 election was tanking the network’s stock price, Carlson has repeatedly defended the insurrectionists, suggesting that the FBI or other “deep state” forces actually touched off the violence, that it was a “false flag” operation. A propaganda film he created about the riot was so full of lies it drove conservative (but not batshit-crazy) news anchor Chris Wallace from Fox to CNN. Carlson is an embarrassment not only to Fox but to the entire nation.

As January 6 committee member Representative Jamie Raskin immediately tweeted last night:

Indeed.

The move seems to be part of the deal McCarthy made with far-right caucus members to become House Speaker (or SINO, as I like to call him: Speaker In Name Only). His crucial ally Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene quickly took credit on Twitter.

Hours earlier, mind you, Greene had used her Twitter account to call for a second Civil War in which red states secede. (You say secession, I say sedition.) Unfortunately for Marge, her state of Georgia is purple and growing bluer all the time. She might have to decamp for other places to join her imagined red nation.

