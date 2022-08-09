Kerry Washington will be a producer on the series “In Search of Evidence”, a legal drama with an all-African-American cast

After the success he had as a protagonist in series such as scandalthe actress Washington now embarks on her role as to be behind the new series Looking for a drama for which the 45-year-old actress has decided to summon a cast made up of only African-American actors.

The producer Onyx Collective develop this project for Hulu (content that in Latin America is transmitted through Star+) which will be starred by Emayatzy Corinealdi in his first leading role on television.

Emayatzy Corinealdi and Kerry Washington attended the Disney Upfront in New York to preview “Evidence Wanted.” (Reuters)

Washington beside Pilar Savone are the executive producers of this show that has an entirely black writing staff. Raamla Mohamed is the creator and writer of the series, while attorney Shawn Holley is a co-executive producer as well as Jon Leshay.

Kerry will also direct the first episode after having previously directed episodes in series such as scandal, SMILF and insecure.

Emayatzy Corinealdi has participated in films such as “In the Middle of Nothing” and “The Invitation.” (Star Plus)

“raamla Y Kerry they came to us with their exciting project and a strong vision for a dynamic series that is sure to get the audience talking. choose to emayatzy, which beautifully embodies the complexities of the main character, was a great achievement. We are excited to bring this series to life,” he told Variety Tara Duncanpresident of free form Y Onyx Collective.

In the series, viewers will judge Jax Stewart (Corinaldi) for their questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law until they are the ones in trouble. Then they will see her for who she is: the brightest and most fearless defense attorney in The Angels who opposes the justice system every chance he gets.

It is the first production of Onyx Collective, a production company that will carry out projects with African-American actors and creatives. (Star Plus)

“simpson street was founded on the belief that each of us is the main character in the story of our lives, regardless of who we are, where we were born, what we believe or who we love. Each of us deserves to be and be seen at the center of the narrative. It is a privilege to associate with onyx, a brand dedicated to centering creators of color and underrepresented voices in their first drama series. I am excited to work with larry wilmore and to collaborate once again with Raamla Mohamedwho will lead an all-black writers room in a series directed by Emayatzy CorinealdiWashington said.

Looking for evidence is carried out by Corinealdi and also participate McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Aderinsola Olabode Y Michael Ealey.

Also starring in the series are McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Aderinsola Olabode, and Michael Ealy.

Before coming to this series, Corinaldi became known with the feature film in the middle of nowhere (Middle of Nowhere), a film in which she was directed by Ava DuVernay.

Since that critical success, the actress has starred in films such as Miles Ahead with Don Cheadle Y The Invitation of karyn kusama. Her credits on television have also grown after her participation in shows like The Red Line, ballers, roots Y Hand of God. Onyx Collectiveproducer of the series, was launched last May and one of its main objectives is to give voice and work to African-American creators.

