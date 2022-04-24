Latest newsIreland

Kellie Harrington partners with DSPCA ‘for the love of our beloved animals’

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington has announced a partnership with the DSPCA.

The inner city native “feels very strongly about cruelty to animals” and will be working on different projects with the animal charity.

Making the announcement on Friday, the DSPCA said: “Delighted to say that we are going to be working with the wonderful Kellie Harrington.

“Kellie feels very strongly about cruelty to animals and is a powerful voice who will help shine a light on the importance of how we should treat animals.

“We look forward to working on the projects we have planned together and are so thankful to Kellie Harrington for her ongoing help and support. Delighted to have her in our corner!”

Harrington confirmed the partnership, saying on social media: “All for the love of our beloved Animals.”

The Olympic gold medallist got married to her long-time girlfriend earlier this month in an intimate ceremony in Dublin.



Kellie Harrington has announced a new partnership with the DSPCA

The couple share two dogs, a little French Bulldog, Nidge, who’s three and a Staffy, Maisie who’s 12.

The furry friends were present on the big day and made a big impression.

Speaking on Off The Ball about her recent nuptials, Harrington said one of the dogs kept farting throughout the day, stinking up the room.

Chatting to Phil Egan, Kellie said: “One of them was farting throughout the whole thing. All I could hear was ‘the smell of him! Oh my God!'”

Despite the bad smell, Kellie was thrilled to have her “fur babies” with her on the day.

“It wouldn’t be a special day if we didn’t have our little fur babies with us. They are part of the family,” said Kellie.

Brian Adam

