Keeping an eye on memory: Google Chrome may gain RAM usage indicator in tabs

Google Chrome is the most used browser in the world thanks to several features built into it, but many users still complain about its high RAM consumption. Now, documentation regarding the browser’s prototype under development indicates that it should soon gain a memory consumption indicator on its tabs.

As pointed out by Twitter user Leopeva64, the RAM consumption indicator should show how much memory each Google Chrome tab is consuming. It should display below the page title when hovering over the tab when your preview is shown.

The new function was shown on the Chromium Gerrit page, which indicates which news can be integrated in the next versions of the Chromium project, on which Google Chrome is based. - Advertisement - In addition, Google Chrome version 110.0.5481.100 for macOS introduces a new optimizer for memory compression and Javascript timers when the user is browsing or watching videos on YouTube. In practice, it should reduce battery consumption on MacBooks to become an even more powerful competitor to Safari.

The RAM consumption indicator is still in an early stage of development in Chrome, but we hope it will be added to the browser to indicate which pages can slow down the browser without having to open the task manager. Another function that should be added to Google Chrome is the option to close tabs with two clicks, a feature that is already present in Microsoft Edge.