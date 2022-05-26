Uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp it is a risky sport since all your messages depend on the restoration from the backup working without problems and, in addition, WhatsApp limits the verifications for the same account. If you try to verify a number several times, you will have to wait hours and even days to do it again.

However, if you have Android 10 or higher, there is a trick to uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp at will without losing your chats or having to verify your account. It’s as easy as choosing to keep your data, something that applications can take advantage of from Android 10 precisely for this, to facilitate reinstallations.

Uninstall and reinstall at will

Read more How to know if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp {“videoId”:”x87fpgs”,”autoplay”:true,”title”:”RECUPERA TODOS TUS CHATS de WHATSAPP de un MÓVIL VIEJO”,”tag”:””}

Let’s say I’m using WhatsApp Beta and I want to try something on the standard version of WhatsApp. Since it’s a later version, the easiest way to downgrade is to uninstall the newer version and install the old one, which usually involved starting from scratch.

Namely, you had to re-enter your account and verify the phone number with an SMS or call, then you can download all the messages from the Google Drive backup, which takes some time. An important mess for something relatively simple, and that is really simple as long as you have Android 10.

You save this, which is not little

What you have to do? Just check the box Keep app data, which will appear when trying to uninstall the application. If you have Android 9 or earlier, this option does not appear and uninstalling WhatsApp deletes all data.

By checking the box, Android keeps WhatsApp folders intact where all data is included, including databases and files. That is, basically everything stays as it was and the only thing that is deleted is the application itself.

Uninstalling WhatsApp on Android 12 (left) and Android 9 Pie (right)

The magic comes when you reinstall the app. As soon as you open WhatsApp after reinstalling it it will be the same as alwayswith your account and your chats, without any configuration or verification.