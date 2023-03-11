5G News
Keanu Reeves took the red pill ... no, seriously, he has it

Keanu Reeves took the red pill … no, seriously, he has it

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
230306130026 keanu reeves the matrix restricted.jpg
230306130026 keanu reeves the matrix restricted.jpg
CNN
 — 

Just when you thought Keanu Reeves couldn’t be any cooler.

During a recent Reddit Ask-Me-Anything (AMA), Reeves was asked if he had ever stolen anything from any of his many movie sets.

“Not stolen… the watch and wedding ring from John Wick, a sword from 47 Ronin, and the first red pill that the Wachowski’s ever gave me,” Reeves replied.

Yes, that means Reeves took the red pill from “The Matrix.”

The actor is currently promoting his latest “John Wick” film, the fourth in the franchise.

Both “The Matrix” franchise and the “John Wick” one have some overlap when it comes to the physicality. Both involved martial arts and Reeves was asked about the action.

“Nothing can ever compare to the kung fu training from the Matrix because it was so unique and my first time…but the jiu jitsu in John Wick being integrated with judo and gunfights can never be touched in its own way,” he said.

Reeves also answered a question about his aspirations had he not gotten into acting.

“Well, when I was a kid I always said I wanted to be a race car driver, a conductor or an astrophysicist,” he said. “Today, let’s conduct some music.”

Just don’t ask him his favorite film in which he has starred.

“I’ve been very fortunate to work on a few films that have changed my life. I can’t pick just one,” Reeves said. “But here are a few- ‘River’s Edge,’ ‘Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,’ ‘Matrix’ trilogy, ‘The Devil’s Advocate,’ ‘A Scanner Darkly,’ ‘My Own Private Idaho,’ ‘Point Break,’ ‘John Wick’.

