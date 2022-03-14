Kawasaki Unveils Rideable Robotic Goat

One thing is to go around the city in an electric car, and another, also viable in the future, to go for a ride on a robotic goat that they have just presented in Kawasaki.

It is a robotic animal that can transport cargo or passengers, and in the video it is possible to see how it would do it:

It has been presented at the 2022 International Robot Exhibition in Tokyo, in a program that has been working on the creation of bipedal humanoid robots for 7 years. They have decided that keeping the balance on two feet is not something easy, and they have ended up betting on the four legs of Bex, name of the robot.

It is possible to traverse uneven terrain on it, and achieve some speed on paved and smooth surfaces, as the Bex robot can lower its body and kneel on four pairs of wheels located on each knee. In this way it goes from goat to electric scooter in a few seconds. Something you already have experience with:

The idea is that if the terrain becomes uneven, the legs can be unfolded and walk on four well-articulated legs, greatly reducing speed, of course.

It can only carry about 100kg, enough for a human capable of using the built-in handlebars.

It is possible to eliminate the upper part that makes it look like an animal, to give more seriousness to those who are looking for a decent cargo robot without attracting much attention.

They have not yet specified price or date of launch to the market. Being only present at an international robotics exhibition, everything indicates that it is a prototype that will only see the light if there is a commercial outlet, customers interested in investing in the invention.

You can read more details about the goat at spectrum.ieee.org.