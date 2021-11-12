Apple

Tech Giants

Tech News Katy Huberty: Apple will exceed financial expectations by the end of the year

We are approaching the end of the year. Whenever we reach these dates, we are waiting for the quarterly financial reports issued by Apple and which are analyzed by third-party experts on the subject. Before that, there are always analysts who venture to give their expectations and once again it seems that Apple will remain at the top of the pyramid, according to analyst Katy HUberty This year 2021, it has not been very complicated for the technology sector. Once again many records have been broken. But all these sales have had an impact on the chip market. Their stock has plummeted and has even made it to the US presidential table. This lack of stock in the chip market has caused many companies to consider reducing production. However, it seems that Apple is not going to do so. Katy Huberty, Morgan Stanley analyst has claimed that the iPhone and the company’s services business will push Apple beyond the results analysts expect to receive when the company issues its financial report for the fourth quarter.

As in previous quarters, the analyst does not expect Apple to provide very detailed guidance. Although he is optimistic about the period to be analyzed by Apple despite the supply chain problems. Katy Huberty thinks Apple is more likely to talk about growth trends at the segment level.

The analyst also notes that it is likely that the average sale price of the iPhone could reach $ 883 in 2022, significantly higher than the previous consensus of $ 824. Huberty too raise your income estimate by 2022 to $ 397.1 billion.

Apple’s revenue for the fourth quarter will rise to $ 88.2 billion, a 36% year-on-year increase ahead of consensus. The new estimate is higher than its previous forecast of 83.6 billion. Wall Street expects Apple to report revenue of 84.8 billion of dollars.

For my part, I can venture that these figures will go up in the next report that Apple has to issue. The next sales of the company’s new MacBook Pros will be a big increase. Because I think the new computers will be a bestseller.