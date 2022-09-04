“Katrina Babies”: the surviving children of the hurricane who fell into oblivion

It has been 17 years since one of the worst natural disasters in the history of USA: the . The phenomenon affected Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and almost the entire east coast of that country, in addition to the Bahamas and Cuba. Through the stories of surviving , Katrina (The Children of Hurricane Katrina) focuses on the victims and victims left by the passage of the category five hurricane through the metropolitan area of New Orleans.

Edward Buckles Jr. he was only 12 years old when he lost absolutely everything and he didn’t really understand why. The filmmaker turns this traumatic experience into an original documentary that he directs for hbo max about the consequences of this singular fact of climate change and its impact on a generation that grew up orphaned and/or in poverty to the oblivion of the American state and the entire world.

In addition to losing family members and their homes, many African-American children were forgotten by the state. (HBOMax)

“Katrina Babies details how the families and communities of New Orleans were affected by the 2005 disaster and how, in the absence of government support, children had to process their trauma in a wounded and fractured city, ”says the official synopsis.

Between tears and family photographs, the witnesses travel through their memories to remember what happened in the fateful August in which a hurricane formed in the Bahamas and quickly advanced towards the coastal zone of the United States. On Tuesday the 23rd, it was category one, but by the weekend he was already considered number five. It arrived in category three in southeast Louisiana on Monday the 29th and devastated everything in its path.

Edward Buckles Jr. and other victims of Hurricane Katrina tell their stories. (HBOMax)

A childhood victim of Hurricane Katrina and the oblivion of the State

In Katrina Babies, it is related how a situation of helplessness was experienced from the eyes of the minors who were dispossessed of their families and their homes by nature. In that sense, Buckles Jr. delves into how it especially affected the African-American community and how their children were invisible to the authorities . “Since the storm, it seems that everyone has moved on”, details the director in a New York Times. “In America, especially during disasters, black children are not even a thought.”

So much Edward Buckles Jr. What Calvin Baxter, Arnould Burks, Damaris Calliet, Cierra Chenier Y Quintina Thomas Green they are the so-called “children of climate change”, but they are also living proof of the inequality within the disaster response system. This documentary production is a record of these versions and a political claim based on the experiences of people who were exposed to die due to economic and racial relegation.

“Katrina Babies” premiered at the end of August on the streaming platform. (HBOMax)

Through an intimate story, Katrina Babies deals with abandonment, mourning and trauma after the experiences surrounding the Hurricane Katrina; all this under a lens of empathy in each case presented before the cameras. The documentary premiered on August 24 in the catalog of hbo max.

