Katie Taylor retains undisputed title with dramatic split decision at Madison Square Garden

Katie Taylor earned a split decision to beat Amanda Serrano in a pulsating encounter at Madison Square Garden. The 35-year-old from Bray retained her undisputed lightweight title after two of the three judges scored a fascinating New York contest in her favour.

It was the first time two female fighters had headlined at the famous venue and the result was a classic bout in which both fighters enjoyed periods of dominance.

Serrano looked to have Taylor in all sorts of trouble as she won the fifth and sixth rounds with ease but the former Olympic champion rallied with a strong finish that saw her over the line.

Serrano, a nine-time world champion in seven weight divisions, pulverised Taylor in the middle rounds to the extent that she was in danger of being stopped, but she used every ounce of her experience to adjust and her movement and accuracy came to the fore. She was given the nod by two judges by scores of 97-93 and 96-93, with a third plumping for her Puerto Rican opponent 96-94 and the close and absorbing nature of the fight will lead to calls for a rematch.

It was the toughest test of Taylor’s career but she extended her unbeaten record to 21 wins from as many fights, keeping hold of her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles, following a standout performance.

Taylor, a six-time amateur world champion and Olympic gold medallist at London 2012, has achieved so much but, in handing Serrano her second defeat in 45 fights, this is surely her finest hour.

